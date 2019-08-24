Michelle Gunter Moore for Personal Space

Michelle Gunter Moore

Where I live: I live in the The Point, in the Hillsborough area of west Little Rock, with my husband, Gary, three very active dogs — Lucy, Jolene and Penny — and more pottery than anyone really needs.

Occupation: I am a diverse artist who is a painter, a printmaker and a potter. I often dive into mixed media, fiber, collage, papermaking ... I like to take my idea and fit it to the medium. I am also a managing partner for The Art Group Gallery in Pleasant Ridge Town Center. And for 20-plus years, Gary and I have worked together as biostatistic consultants with our own company.

My favorite space is: My art studio on the second floor at 221 Pyramid Place in downtown Little Rock.

Why? When I'm there I only have one agenda: to concentrate on the work I have in process. Also, there are two floors of artists in the building, and I find it energizing to be around other working artists. My studio started out small, but I expanded into an adjoining space to include my cherished Conrad printing press. My painting setup is more casual, so I can relax and think, while my press space is very functional.

If I could make one change to improve this space, I would: Everyone always wants more space, me included, but I would really like a place with large sinks and a large drain, so I could make paper from different fibers to use in my work.

— Celia Storey

HomeStyle on 08/24/2019