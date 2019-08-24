Police: Flash flooding kills woman, 47, in Fort Smith

Flash flooding in Fort Smith killed at least one person when fast-moving water washed a 47-year-old woman’s car off the road, police said on Saturday morning.

Debra Stevens, of Fort Smith, appeared to be delivering newspapers in her car near the 5800 block of Kinkead Avenue when swift floodwaters pushed her vehicle off the road and trapped her inside, according to a news release by the Fort Smith Police Department.

The release didn’t indicate when Stevens’ car became swept up, though police said investigators were still at the scene at 7 a.m.

Police said much of the flooding calls authorities have received have been in the north part of the city.

Some residents have been displaced from their homes, according to the release. Authorities said those people have been transported to a temporary Red Cross shelter at Grand Avenue Baptist Church, 3900 Grand Ave.