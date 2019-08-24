State Sports Briefs

FOOTBALL

Five Hogs earn scholarships

The University of Arkansas awarded scholarships to five walk-on players late Thursday night to bring the Razorbacks' scholarship count up to 83, two shy of the maximum allowed by the NCAA.

The players given scholarships were receiver Tyson Morris and safety Brenden Young, both seniors; quarterback Jack Lindsey and tight end Blake Kern, both juniors; and sophomore receiver Jimmie Stoudemire.

The Razorbacks had space in the 85 due to a large amount of transfers, attrition and retirements during the offseason.

BASKETBALL

Arkansas to play at IU on Dec. 29

The University of Arkansas basketball team will play at Indiana on Dec. 29, according to the Hoosiers' schedule for the 2019-20 season released Friday.

No tipoff time or television network was announced for the game, which will be played on a Sunday.

It will be the third game between Arkansas and Indiana in a two-season span. The Razorbacks beat the Hoosiers 73-72 in Walton Arena last season, but Indiana won a rematch in the NIT 63-60 at Assembly Hall.

The Arkansas-Indiana game will be the first time the Hoosiers play in an eight-day span after they take on Notre Dame on Dec. 21 in Indianapolis.

This season's game will complete a home-and-home series between the Razorbacks and Hoosiers.

Arkansas hasn't announced its schedule, but based on schedules released by other teams the Razorbacks' known nonconference games in addition to Indiana are against Rice on Nov. 5, North Texas on Nov. 12, Montana on Nov. 16, Texas Southern on Nov. 19, South Dakota on Nov. 22, at Georgia Tech on Nov. 25, Austin Peay on Dec. 3, at Western Kentucky on Dec. 7, Tulsa on Dec. 14 and against TCU on Jan. 25.

-- Bob Holt

GOLF

UA men preseason No. 26

The University of Arkansas men's golf team, coming off last year's SEC championship, is ranked No. 26 in the opening coaches poll released Friday by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

All five starters return for Coach Brad McMakin's Razorbacks, who open the season Friday at the Carmel Cup at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

The preseason No. 1 team is Oklahoma, which features 10 SEC teams in the top 30: No. 5 Vanderbilt, No. 9 Auburn, No. 13 Georgia, No. 14 Texas A&M, No. 15 LSU, No. 21 Alabama, No. 22 South Carolina, No. 25 Florida and No. 30 Tennessee join the Razorbacks.

The Hogs' five returning starters are seniors William Buhl, Luis Garza, Mason Overstreet and Tyson Reeder, and sophomore Julian Perico.

VOLLEYBALL

Lyon loses opener

Lyon College lost its season opener to Central Methodist 25-15, 25-10, 25-18 in the Park University Tournament in Parkville, Mo.

Alley Edwards led Lyon College with seven kills. Ellie Embry had 11 assists and Destiny Nunez had seven digs.

--Democrat-Gazette Press Services

