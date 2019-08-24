Wrightsville holdup leads to 2 arrests

Pulaski County deputies arrested two Little Rock men Thursday after two women were robbed of cellphones and more than $700 at Wrightsville City Hall, arrest reports said.

Kevin L. Glover, 21, and Freddrick Lamond Childs, 20, were arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, endangering the welfare of a minor and theft of property Thursday near the intersection of Edwards and Martin streets in Wrightsville, the reports said.

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies responded to nearby Wrightsville City Hall on Thursday afternoon, where two women said Glover and Childs robbed them at gunpoint of $742 and two cellphones, according to the reports. A 6-year-old child was with the women.

Glover and Childs were in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $100,000 bond as of Friday evening, according to the jail's roster.

Teen faces charges in gunfight at park

A North Little Rock teen was arrested after a 911 caller said several people were trying to fight with guns in Vestal Park, an arrest report said.

North Little Rock police arrested Demarcus Mahone, 17, on charges of possession of a handgun by a minor and fleeing after officers pulled up to Vestal Park and saw four men running away from them, according to the report.

Mahone initially ran from police, and officers found a gun in his possession, the report said.

Whether any of the other people running were arrested was not mentioned in the report.

The Pulaski County jail does not list minors in its roster.

