AUGUST
26 Ducks Unlimited District 1 meeting. The Creeks Golf Course, Cave Springs. Todd Etzel (479) 513-5113 or toddetzel@sbcglobal.net
27 Ducks Unlimited District 7 meeting. Cajun Express, Wheatley. Robin Gehring
(870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com
28 Ducks Unlimited District 5 meeting. Lawrence Hall, St. Mary’s Church. Ryan Davis (479) 970-7804 or ryan@beacon-tire.com
31 Great Southern Stone Skipping Championships, Fairfield Bay Marina. Proceeds benefit Arkansas Foodbank and its member food pantries around Greers Ferry Lake. More information is available on Facebook.
SEPTEMBER
10 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela’s/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.
12 Ducks Unlimited District 2 meeting. Best Dam Steakhouse, Batesville. Bill Couch (870) 307-9599 or bcouch@welchcouch.com
14 Natural State Kayak Anglers Central fishing tournament. Lake Conway. naturalstatekayakanglers.com
15 Central Arkansas Bass League tournament. Lake Beaverfork. (501) 428-9850. 21 Jacksonville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Sherwood Forest. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com
21 Shelby Rhodes Memorial Bass Tournament. Arkansas River-Pine Bluff Harbor. $1,000 minimum guaranteed prize for first place. (870) 941-8250 or Facebook/Shelby Rhodes Memorial Scholarship.
21 Sherwood Bass Club tournament. Arkansas River/Murray Park. sherwoodbassclub.com
22 Mr. Bass of Arkansas Wild Card and Angler of the Year Championship. Lake Millwood. mrbassofarkansas.com
24 Drew County chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Monticello Country Club. Joe Fakouri (870) 723-3666 or mfakouri@hotmail.com
