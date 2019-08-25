Christmas Markets on the Danube, 2020

Are you ready for an adventure? We have some new trips planned, and hope you can join us on one or both--and they are both river cruises.

The first river cruise I took was back in 2002, starting and ending in Amsterdam on a Peter Deilman cruise, and we all decided it was a delightful way to travel. We saw a lot of different cities, but we didn't have to change hotels, repack and get on a bus to get there. The boat moved mostly at night and we were in a new town every day. We got to go to Kukenhoff and see the fabulous spring bulbs, toured many gardens and participated in Floriade, and ate some topnotch local foods. We knew then and there, that more river cruising was going to be in our future. The Peter Deilman company quit river cruising in 2010, but today the river cruising market is one of the hottest trends in traveling. Since the Amsterdam trip, we have taken a Seine tour from Paris to Paris, a Vietnam/Cambodia tour on the Mekong Delta, and most recently a cruise down the Rhine from Amsterdam to Basel, Switzerland. Each one of these have been through AMA Waterways and they have been outstanding experiences. We are in the works of doing two more. Our first one will be the famous 7 night Christmas Market Cruise on the Danube from Budapest to Prague with Optional Post-Land Tours from November 27 - December 6, 2020.



This will be the first tour I have led that is not garden-centric. Since I have retired, they don't have to be all about gardens anymore, nor are they open just to Master Gardeners, but we do have quite a few of our regulars planning on going. Traveling together develops strong friendships, and many have been traveling with me for years. We have a lot of fun! For this tour, the weather will be cool, and it will be a great start to the holiday season. We leave the day after Thanksgiving NEXT year, 2020, and return December 6 or 8th depending on whether you do a post tour, well in time to partake in all the holiday festivities at home.

The Christmas markets in Europe date back to the Middle Ages. They sell a wide array of holiday items, but also local crafts, food and drink. You will also have time to explore the villages and towns along the way, with museums, castles and local culture. For the adventuresome, daily bike trips are always an option. River cruises include all meals, drinks during the meals -- plus all of the daily excursions are included in the cost. If you have taken a large cruise ship, you probably remember that all excursions and beverages were added costs. We have also added in the daily tips that are expected for the boat experience.



I would love for you to travel with me! If you have any questions, let me know.



If you would like more information you can visit Poe Travel's website or call Teresa Grace at Poe Travel at 501-376-4171.



Our Spain/Portugal trip for April 2021 will be advertised soon, so stay tuned.