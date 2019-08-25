COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Monday

Cabot AARP Meeting

CABOT — Cabot AARP Chapter 3267 will meet at 6 p.m. at the Veterans Park Community Center, 508 N. Lincoln St. A representative from the Cabot Public Schools will present the program.

Thursday – Saturday

Banjo Weekend and Championship

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Arkansas State Banjo Championship will take place Saturday, preceded by two days of banjo workshops during the Grandpa & Ramona Jones Banjo Weekend at Ozark Folk Center State Park. The entry fee for the banjo contest is $10; pay at registration in the Administration Building lobby. The deadline to register is 10:20 a.m. Classes will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Workshop registration is $106 and is open through Wednesday. Register via the “events” link at ozarkfolkcenter.ticketleap.com. Concerts will feature Harmony on Thursday, The Jones Family Band on Friday and Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton on Saturday. For more information, call (870) 269-3851 or visit ozarkfolkcenter.com.

Friday and Saturday

Church Rummage Sale

SEARCY — First Pentecostal Church of God, 3674 Farren Trail, will have a rummage sale Friday and Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall, across from Chick-fil-A. There will be a wide variety of items available. For more information, call the church at (501) 728-4782.

Saturday

Fairfield Bay’s Endless Summer

FAIRFIELD BAY — All are invited to come to Fairfield Bay for the second annual Endless Summer Bash from noon to 9 p.m. at the Cool Pool Cafe. The event will feature water games, the Clydesdales, and the country music of Arkansas’ Mallory Everett in the evening. Nonmembers will need a $5 pool pass to listen to the music. There will also be a pickleball tournament, starting at 9 a.m., with snacks and lunch included. Pick up registration forms at the Fairfield Bay Recreation Office. The deadline to enter, for a fee of $25, is 6 p.m. today.

With Quill and Ink

POWHATAN — Powhatan Historic State Park, 4414 Arkansas 25, will offer With Quill and Ink from 10-11 a.m. In this program, students will experience writing the old-fashioned way and learn about the evolution of writing tools. Participants will use a quill pen, a fountain pen and a manual typewriter. For more information or to reserve a spot, call (870) 878-6765 or visit powhatan@arkansas.com.

Ongoing

Mountain View GED Classes

MOUNTAIN VIEW — GED classes are available at Ozarka College in Mountain View from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Instruction is available in math, writing skills, reading comprehension and refresher skills for college prep, military preparedness or employability. An instructor is available for one-on-one assistance. For more information, call (870) 368-2051.

Melbourne GED Classes

MELBOURNE — GED classes are available at Ozarka College in Melbourne from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Instruction is available in math, writing skills, reading comprehension and refresher skills for college prep, military preparedness or employability. An instructor is available for one-on-one assistance. For more information, call (870) 368-2051.

Farmers Market

BATESVILLE — The city of Batesville and White River Medical Center have partnered to provide a farmers market from 8 a.m. to noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month in the gravel parking lot near Volunteer Way at White River Medical Center. The market, which will be open August through October, will provide a venue for the sale of high-quality, fresh produce and more for Batesville-area residents. For more information, call (870) 262-1777 or (870) 262-6555.

Fairfield Bay TOPS Meetings

FAIRFIELD BAY — The TOPS Arkansas 0612 chapter (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Thursday in the Conference Room of the Hart Center, 134 Hillview Drive, behind the Senor Center of Fairfield Bay. Weigh-ins begin at 8:30 a.m., and support meetings, emphasizing weight loss and healthy living, will start at approximately 9:30-10:30 a.m. Visitors and prospective members may attend their first meeting free. The cost to join is an annual fee of $32 for national dues and $3 per month chapter dues. For more information, call Patty at (501) 253-3790 or Jeannie at (501) 253-3824.

Ash Flat Senior Center Activities

ASH FLAT — The Ash Flat Senior Life Center invites residents of Ash Flat and surrounding areas to the following weekly events: bingo from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; card games, board games and painting from 9-10:30 a.m. Thursdays; and exercise classes from 10-10:30 a.m. Thursdays. Coffee, cookies and more will be available throughout the week. Visit the senior center, and sign up for $3 meals served at 11:30 a.m. For more information, including travel arrangements, call Veronica Fortich at (870) 994-2174.

Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market

SEARCY — The Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon, or until sold out, Saturdays on the east side of the Courthouse Square. The market offers a variety of Arkansas-grown seasonal produce, baked goods, farm-fresh eggs, jellies, local honey, handmade soaps, U.S. Department of Agriculture-certified meat, and arts and crafts. To participate in the farmers market, call the Main Street office at (501) 279-9007 or email mainstreetsearcy@sbcglobal.net.

Painting Class

FAIRFIELD BAY — Jim Tindall’s painting class will meet with a new subject from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E. Each class costs $45, and all materials are provided. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440, or visit the center’s Facebook page.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Searcy Lions Club

SEARCY — The Searcy Lions Club meets at noon every Tuesday on the second floor of the Heritage Building at Harding University. The Lions Club raises funds for eye care and eyeglasses for White County residents who otherwise could not afford such care. New members are always welcome. For more information, visit the Searcy Lions Club on Facebook.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive. All are invited to the meetings.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. All are welcome. To volunteer or make a donation, call (501) 843-3797.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

UPCOMING

Spring River Gem and Mineral Club Meeting

CHEROKEE VILLAGE — The Spring River Gem and Mineral Club will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 5 at the Omaha Center. The program will be How Is Oil/Gas Generated in the Ground? by Dr. “Mac” McGilvery from the University of Arkansas. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page, or contact club president Sheila Donley at (260) 445-3581.

Independence County Retired Teachers Meeting

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Retired Teachers will meet at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 1553 S. St. Louis St. The guest speaker will be Mary Alice Hughes from Insurance Advantage. All public-school employees and retirees are invited to attend.

Women’s Conference

HEBER SPRINGS — Lora Jones — author, speaker and founder of Lora Jones Ministries of Liberal, Kansas — will share her story at a women’s conference titled Come, Drink From the Well on Sept. 28 at Mountain Top Cowboy Church, 45 Heber Springs Road. Doors will open at 8 a.m. for check-in and registration. The conference will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jones will sign copies of her new book, Song of a Wounded Heart, from 3-4 p.m. The early-bird discount is $15 per person, including lunch, by Saturday. For other rates or more information, contact Gloria Glider at (309) 830-9725 or Rita Thomas at rlthomas@tcworks.net.

David Walton and Mark Bilyeu Concert

SEARCY — The Harding University Department of Music will present Harding alumnus David Walton, tenor, and collaborative pianist Mark Bilyeu at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 in Harding’s Administration Auditorium. Walton will take center stage in a recital of arias and songs by Bach, Mozart, Rossini, Britten and others. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit harding.edu/artsandlife or call (501) 279-4343.

Pineville Volunteer Fire Department Fundraiser

PINEVILLE — The Pineville Volunteer Fire Department will conduct its ninth annual fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 14 at Fire Station No. 1. An auction will begin at 2 p.m., and donated items are needed. Pulled-pork barbecue plates will be available for purchase, as well as raffle tickets for several items. Local musicians will provide entertainment. For more information or to participate in the event, contact Acting Chief Eric Hicks at (870) 405-9430 or Pineville Mayor Joe Stephen at (870) 297-2060.

The Queen’s Cartoonists

SEARCY — The Harding University Department of Music will present The Queen’s Cartoonists at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 in Harding’s Administration Auditorium. The audience will view classic and contemporary animations on the screen while the band recreates the original soundtracks. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit harding.edu/artsandlife or call (501) 279-4343.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, Three Rivers Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR, 72203; send faxes to (501) 378-3500; or email trnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday.