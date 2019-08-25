Sections
Deputies identify victim of shooting

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:26 a.m.

The Pulaski County sheriff's office has identified a shooting victim found Thursday night as 18-year-old Steven McClendon of Little Rock.

The sheriff's office said he died of an apparent gunshot wound in his home on Wilkerson Drive.

Deputies were sent about 5:20 p.m. Thursday to investigate a report of shots being fired on Wilkerson Drive, a private road that runs off Colonel Glenn Road, Lt. Cody Burk said.

"We are working around the clock following up on leads," the office reported Friday on Twitter.

Metro on 08/25/2019

Print Headline: Deputies identify victim of shooting

