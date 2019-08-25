FYI: Events ranging from free movies to through-hiking

"10,000 Balconies" -- An adaptation of "Romeo and Juliet" by Syrian playwright Kholoud Sawaf, 8 p.m. Aug. 30-31; 2:30 p.m. Aug. 31-Sept. 1, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $22. 777-7477.

Aug. 25

Non-Fiction Used Book Sale -- 1/2 price day, 1-5 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Hosted by Friends of the Library. 783-0229.

Music on the Meadow -- With Winslow Squirrel Jam, 5-7 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Donations welcome. 634-3791.

Aug. 26

B'Creative Stitchers -- For those doing any and all handwork such as cross stitching, embroidery, quilting, knitting, weaving and crocheting, 10 a.m. Mondays, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Yoga -- 5:30-6:30 p.m., Moss House at 311 S. Mount Olive St. in Siloam Springs. Hosted by Bridges to Wellness and the Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation Department. $3. Sarah Losh at 549-3143.

Yoga @ FPL -- 6 p.m. every Monday, Fayetteville Public Library. Classes are suitable for all levels of yoga practitioners. Participants must bring their own yoga mat. Free. faylib.org.

NWA Genealogical Society -- With Randy McCrory, local historian and president of Vintage Bentonville online museum, presenting "Tour de Benton County," 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. vintagebentonville.com.

Sunset Tai Chi -- 7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335.

Aug. 27

What the Health Wellness Series -- Diabetes, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Terrific Tuesday -- Dog Days of Summer means bring your pup to the BGO for one night only, 5-8 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. 750-2620.

Sunset Kayak Tour -- 7-10 p.m., meet at the Hobbs State Park visitor center on Arkansas 12. $12-$25. Reservations at 789-5000.

Aug. 28

Story Time -- 11 a.m., Pea Ridge Community Library. Free. 451-8442.

Let's LEGO -- 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For elementary and middle school students. Free. 271-6712.

Live at the Five & Dime -- Afro-Cuban Trio with Fernando Valencia, 6-8 p.m., Walmart Museum in Bentonville. Free. 575-4801.

Spotlight Talk -- With Mierle Laderman Ukeles, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Aug. 29

Adult Crafty Corner -- Origami make and take, 2-3 p.m., Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 646-3945.

That Thursday Night Thing -- Short Story Readings, 7 p.m., Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 646-3945.

Sunset Kayak Tour -- 7-10 p.m., meet at the Hobbs State Park visitor center on Arkansas 12. $12-$25. Reservations at 789-5000.

Aug. 30

Friday Flix -- "The Sword in the Stone," 10:30 a.m., Pea Ridge Community Library. Free. 451-8442.

Friday Flix -- "Dark Crystal," 3:30 p.m., Pea Ridge Community Library. Free. 451-8442.

Art by the Glass -- Fern Prints, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335.

Music on the Square -- With Buddy Shute & Friends and Dan Martin, 7 p.m., on the downtown square in Kingston. Free. facebook.com/KingstonMusicOnTheSquare.

"Neither Wolf Nor Dog" -- Screening of record-breaking indie Native film, in partnership with the Museum of Native American History, 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $10. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Aug. 31

Statehouse Electric in Concert -- 6:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Suggested donation of $10. Email info@ozarkfolkways.org.

Seligman Dance -- 7 p.m., Seligman (Mo.) Chamber Event Center on Missouri 37 north of Seligman. 417-662-3612 or 531-8255.

Light Night -- Seventh annual festival featuring fire dancers, glow artmaking, black light graffiti wall, food trucks and music by AQEOUS and Frisson, DJ Classy B, and Spaghetti Eddie. 7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Sept. 1

Through-Hiker -- "Traveling Light with Fuel to Burn" with through-hiker Jim Warnock, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park visitor center near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

"Shakespeare in Love" -- With a cast of 18, dramatically choreographed sword fights and roving musicians, T2's "Shakespeare in Love" is the perfect production to show off the company's brand new 50,000-square-foot space, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, extended through Sept. 15, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $26-$55. 777-7477.

Live at the Five & Dime -- Afro-Cuban Trio with Fernando Valencia, pictured, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 28, Walmart Museum in Bentonville. Free. 575-4801.

