Police Beat

Scott man facing charge tied to fire

A Scott man was arrested after walking up to a woman's house Friday, pouring a flammable liquid on the porch and setting it on fire, an arrest report said.

Pulaski County sheriff's office deputies arrested Timothy Powers, 47, at his residence on Burns Road, on a charge of arson Friday, the report said.

Deputies initially were called to a fire at 12319 Craig Road, where a witness told investigators that Powers had started a fire on the homeowner's front porch, the report said. The fire caused about $1,900 in damage.

Powers was not listed in the Pulaski County jail as of Saturday evening.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock]

Woman, 39, jailed in bottle beating

A Little Rock police officer reported seeing a woman chase another woman in circles Friday afternoon while striking the woman in the head and face with a broken bottle.

The officer arrested Nasha L. Williamson, 39, on charges of third-degree battery and tampering with physical evidence after watching Williamson assault the woman near 200 E. Eighth St., an arrest report said.

Williamson broke the bottle on the victim's head and then threw it on the ground, the report said.

Williamson was being held Saturday evening in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $2,500 bond.

Metro on 08/25/2019