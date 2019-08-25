Jansen stays cool as Dodgers survive strange 9th

LOS ANGELES — With the sellout crowd at Dodger Stadium hanging on his every pitch, Kenley Jansen found himself in a jam. Bases loaded, one out, and Los Angeles clinging to a one-run lead over the Yankees in the ninth.

All that right after a bizarre twist that had both managers on the field, trying to figure out what happened during a potential game-ending double play that got reviewed.

Jansen stayed cool in the heat of the moment on a scorching day and struck out Mike Tauchman and pinch-hitter Gary Sanchez to give the Dodgers a 2-1 victory over New York on Saturday in a matchup between the teams with the best records in baseball.

“Stressful? No,” Jansen said. “Just got to trust yourself in that situation. I don’t lose confidence in myself.”

Still, Jansen has faltered at times this season, including earlier in the week when fans booed during his sixth blown save. His 27th save was his first since Aug. 6.

But it was the play right before that to load the bases that left most everyone in the ballpark wondering what was going on. There were runners at first and second with one out when Gio Urshela hit a grounder to third baseman Justin Turner, who looked to start a game-ending double play. Second baseman Max Muncy caught Turner’s flip but then got wiped out by Brett Gardner’s hard slide for an apparent forceout.

Gleyber Torres, who had started the play on second base, rounded third and then headed home with Muncy down on the ground, trying to score the tying run. Instead, Torres was stopped by the umpires because time had been called.

The strange sequence set off a nearly two-minute replay review. The call at second was reversed and Gardner was ruled safe, beating the throw with a physical but legal slide.

RED SOX 5, PADRES 4 Brock Holt homered on All-Star closer Kirby Yates’ first pitch of the ninth inning to lift Boston over San Diego.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 7, CUBS 2 Trea Turner reached base four times and scored twice, Yan Gomes and Howie Kendrick each drove in two runs and surging Washington beat Chicago.

BRAVES 9, METS 5 Newly signed Francisco Cervelli had three hits and three RBI in his Atlanta debut, and the Braves beat host New York for their seventh consecutive victory.

BREWERS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 0 Eric Thames and Trent Grisham hit back-to-back home runs, Keston Hiura knocked in two runs and Chase Anderson pitched five strong innings as host Milwaukee beat Arizona.

CARDINALS 6, ROCKIES 0 Harrison Bad-er homered and Dakota Hudson allowed just two hits over six innings for host St. Louis.

PHILLIES 9, MARLINS 3 Corey Dickerson had four hits and five RBI as visiting Philadelphia beat Miami Zach Eflin, who pitched six solid innings for his first win since June 24.

PIRATES 14, REDS 0 Josh Bell topped 100 RBI for the first time in the majors, hitting a three-run home run as host Pittsburgh routed Cincinnati.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 7, RAYS 1 Pedro Severino hit his first career grand slam, Hanser Alberto and Jonathan Villar homered on successive pitches and host Baltimore interrupted Tampa Bay’s successful run on the road.

ASTROS 5, ANGELS 2 Alex Bregman hit his career-high 32nd home run and Wade Miley earned his seventh consecutive win as host Houston defeated Los Angeles.

INDIANS 4, ROYALS 2 Franmil Reyes hit a three-run home run to help Cleveland beat Kansas City in a game in which the Indians lost third baseman Jose Ramirez to a right wrist injury.

RANGERS 4, WHITE SOX 0 Willie Calhoun and Danny Santana homered, rookie Kolby Allard pitched into the seventh inning and visiting Texas beat Chicago.

TWINS 8, TIGERS 5 Miguel Sano’s three-run home run capped a five-run rally in the fifth inning as Minnesota beat visiting Detroit.

