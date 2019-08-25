LIVE! in NWA

Aug. 25
Styles & Complete -- 7 p.m. with Audiosocial, and DJ Dick. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8-$10.
Borderline -- Moose Lodge, Springdale.
Joel Emerson -- 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Aug. 26
Big Hog -- 8 p.m. with Matrix, TV Preacher, and Musclegoose. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Byrne and Kelly -- 7 p.m., Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. $38-$58.
Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus -- 4 p.m. open to all women singers. United Lutheran Church, Bella Vista.
Aug. 27
Jed Clampit -- 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Melody Pond -- 8 p.m., Moonbroch, Rogers.
Aug. 28
Afro-Cuban Trio -- 7 p.m. with Fernando Valencia. Five & Dime, Bentonville.
The Candid. -- 8 p.m. with Jenna & the Soulshakers, and Bootleg Royale. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Aug. 29
Dominic B. Roy -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Randy Rogers Band -- 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Serrano-Torres -- 6 p.m., Eleven, Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.
Trymoremojo -- 9 p.m. with Kadela. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8-$10.
Aug. 30
Sycamore -- 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Emily Rowland -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Brick Fields -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
The Banned -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Jug Hill Annie -- 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Funk Factory -- 9:30 p.m.; Boston Mt. Playboys at 7; Out of the Blue at 6. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
One for the Money Band -- 7 p.m., Jose's, Springdale.
Old Dime Box -- La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.
BoomKinetic -- 9 p.m., The Majestic, Fort Smith. $10.
Aubree Sweeney -- 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$15.
Kids Cover the 90's -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Southtown Comedy Night -- 9 p.m., Nomads, Fayetteville. $5.
Candy Lee -- 6 p.m., Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.
Roby Pantall -- Sassafras Springs Vineyard, Springdale.
Whitey Morgan -- 8 p.m., Temple Live, Fort Smith. $25-$55.
Amber and the Relics -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Aug. 31 (Saturday)
Jovan Arellano -- After 5 Bar, Rogers.
Last Saturday Fayetteville -- 7 p.m. with Max Lemaster, A.M. Bell, and JWG & The Dreamwalkers. American Legion, Fayetteville.
Machine Bomber -- 9 p.m. with The Gebharts, RD & the Open Containers. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Cidery Night Comedy -- 8:30 p.m. with Aaron Weber, Connor Larsen, Ariella Isaac Norman, and Ava Smartt. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Earl & Them -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
nighTTrain -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Neal McCoy -- 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Goose -- 7 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Dale Stokes -- Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Hit Lix 80's Hair Band -- 8 p.m., The Majestic, Fort Smith. $10.
Hunkr Down -- 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10.
Erin Detherage -- Moonbroch, Rogers.
Big C & the C Notes -- Moose Lodge, Springdale.
Factory -- 8 p.m. with The Traveling Squirrels. Nomads, Fayetteville.
Statehouse Electric Concert -- 6:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways, Winslow. $10.
One for the Money Band -- 6 p.m., Pig Trail Harley Davidson, Rogers.
Terri & the Executives -- Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
September's End -- Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Bottlerocket -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Candy Lee -- 6 p.m., Wasabi, Fayetteville.
