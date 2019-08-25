LIVE! in NWA

Buddy Shute & The Motivators -- Buddy Shute and the Motivators bring listenable, danceable joy to real blues with an Ozarks twist. The blues rockers have a 8 p.m. show Aug. 30 at the gazebo on the downtown Kingston square for the summer Music on the Square series. Lawn chairs welcome. buddyshute.com.

Aug. 25

Styles & Complete -- 7 p.m. with Audiosocial, and DJ Dick. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8-$10.

Borderline -- Moose Lodge, Springdale.

Joel Emerson -- 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Aug. 26

Big Hog -- 8 p.m. with Matrix, TV Preacher, and Musclegoose. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Byrne and Kelly -- 7 p.m., Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. $38-$58.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus -- 4 p.m. open to all women singers. United Lutheran Church, Bella Vista.

Aug. 27

Jed Clampit -- 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Melody Pond -- 8 p.m., Moonbroch, Rogers.

Aug. 28

Afro-Cuban Trio -- 7 p.m. with Fernando Valencia. Five & Dime, Bentonville.

The Candid. -- 8 p.m. with Jenna & the Soulshakers, and Bootleg Royale. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Aug. 29

Dominic B. Roy -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Randy Rogers Band -- 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Serrano-Torres -- 6 p.m., Eleven, Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

Trymoremojo -- 9 p.m. with Kadela. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8-$10.

Aug. 30

Sycamore -- 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Emily Rowland -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Brick Fields -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

The Banned -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Jug Hill Annie -- 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Funk Factory -- 9:30 p.m.; Boston Mt. Playboys at 7; Out of the Blue at 6. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

One for the Money Band -- 7 p.m., Jose's, Springdale.

Old Dime Box -- La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.

BoomKinetic -- 9 p.m., The Majestic, Fort Smith. $10.

Aubree Sweeney -- 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$15.

Kids Cover the 90's -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Southtown Comedy Night -- 9 p.m., Nomads, Fayetteville. $5.

Candy Lee -- 6 p.m., Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.

Roby Pantall -- Sassafras Springs Vineyard, Springdale.

Whitey Morgan -- 8 p.m., Temple Live, Fort Smith. $25-$55.

Amber and the Relics -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Aug. 31 (Saturday)

Jovan Arellano -- After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Last Saturday Fayetteville -- 7 p.m. with Max Lemaster, A.M. Bell, and JWG & The Dreamwalkers. American Legion, Fayetteville.

Machine Bomber -- 9 p.m. with The Gebharts, RD & the Open Containers. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Cidery Night Comedy -- 8:30 p.m. with Aaron Weber, Connor Larsen, Ariella Isaac Norman, and Ava Smartt. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Earl & Them -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

nighTTrain -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Neal McCoy -- 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Goose -- 7 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Dale Stokes -- Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Hit Lix 80's Hair Band -- 8 p.m., The Majestic, Fort Smith. $10.

Hunkr Down -- 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10.

Erin Detherage -- Moonbroch, Rogers.

Big C & the C Notes -- Moose Lodge, Springdale.

Factory -- 8 p.m. with The Traveling Squirrels. Nomads, Fayetteville.

Statehouse Electric Concert -- 6:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways, Winslow. $10.

One for the Money Band -- 6 p.m., Pig Trail Harley Davidson, Rogers.

Terri & the Executives -- Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

September's End -- Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Bottlerocket -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Candy Lee -- 6 p.m., Wasabi, Fayetteville.

-- Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com

NAN What's Up on 08/25/2019