In a Aug. 23, 2018 file photo, Michael Drejka sits in court during a bond hearing at the Pinellas County Justice Center in Clearwater, Fla. (Jim Damaske/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)

Man convicted in parking-lot shooting

A Florida man who told detectives he had a "pet peeve" about illegal parking in handicapped spots was convicted late Friday of manslaughter for the fatal shooting of an unarmed man outside a convenience store.

Six jurors deliberated for six hours in Clearwater, Fla., before convicting Michael Drejka for the July 19, 2018 death of Markeis McGlockton. The 49-year-old Drejka was ordered held without bond until his sentencing in October.

The verdict came about a half-hour after jurors sent out a note saying they were confused by the state's self-defense law. Circuit Judge Joseph Bulone told them all he could do is reread it for them.

The lengthy statute generally says a shooting is justified if a reasonable person under those circumstances would believe they are in danger of death or great bodily harm. But it also says the shooter could not have instigated the altercation.

Drejka had confronted McGlockton's girlfriend, Britany Jacobs, for parking in a handicapped space while McGlockton went inside a convenience store with his 5-year-old son. Security video recorded McGlockton leaving the store and shoving Drejka to the ground. Seconds later, Drejka pulled out a handgun and shot McGlockton, 28, as he backed away. McGlockton ran inside the store, where he collapsed and died in front of his son.

Drejka told the detectives he has a "pet peeve" about illegal parking in handicapped spots and often walks around such cars looking for handicapped stickers and placards, sometimes taking photographs.

Drejka, the son of a police officer, had no record before the shooting.

Trump backs completion of NYC subway

President Donald Trump said he is ready to help New York extend the Second Avenue subway in New York City, an announcement that left Gov. Andrew Cuomo baffled.

"Looking forward to helping New York City and [Gov. Andrew Cuomo] complete the long anticipated, and partially built, Second Avenue Subway," Trump said in a tweet Saturday.

Cuomo's office on Saturday said that while the governor is involved in discussions with the president and the Department of Transportation about several infrastructure projects in the city, including the Gateway Tunnel project, the subway and updates at LaGuardia Airport, there have been no concrete steps taken to move forward.

"The president's tweet suggests good news but we have no specific funding or approval and that is all that is relevant," state Communications Director Dani Lever said in a statement. "If an agreement actually materializes, we will provide an update."

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority plans to extend the subway line 8.5 miles north, from East 96th Street to 125th Street in east Harlem, and add three underground stations. The line, debated for decades, began service in January 2017.

Carbon monoxide sickens 18 people

HOUSTON -- Authorities say at least 18 people were treated after a carbon monoxide leak at a Houston area apartment complex.

KTRK-TV reported that the Champions Fire Department said the Saturday morning leak might have been caused by a vehicle left running overnight in the garage of one of the apartment units in northwest Harris County.

Authorities said seven children are among the 18 individuals who were hospitalized. One person was taken to a hospital by helicopter. All who were hospitalized are in stable condition and expected to survive.

Residents of the apartment complex were not being allowed to return to their homes until air-quality readings came back as normal.

DNC vote denies Alabama party leaders

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- The Democratic National Committee voted Saturday to deny seats to the two leaders of the Alabama Democratic Party after missed deadlines to comply with party directives.

The DNC accepted a recommendation to revoke the credentials of Alabama Democratic Party Chairman Nancy Worley and Vice Chairman Randy Kelley. The sanction came after the state party missed two deadlines to hold new elections for their positions and to revise party bylaws.

A DNC spokesman said the action means Worley and Kelley will no longer be recognized by the DNC.

Worley said Friday that she expected the action, and downplayed its impact. Worley said she and Kelley will remain in their state party positions.

The action arose after challenges were filed contesting Worley's and Kelley's election last year. One challenge contended multiple rules were broken during the election to "stack the deck" in their favor. A separate challenge said the party did not follow diversity requirements.

A Section on 08/25/2019