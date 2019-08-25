No Work Required: Labor Day is time to play in Branson

Whether you're looking for relaxing family fun, exciting celebrations or patriotic events, you'll find it all in Branson on Labor Day weekend:

Chateau On The Lake

End your summer at the Chateau on the Lake Labor Day Celebration, which will host a spectacular fireworks display at 9 p.m. Sept. 1. The Chateau will also feature its traditional Backyard BBQ with live entertainment from 5-8 p.m. that day. INFO -- chateauonthelake.com.

Big Cedar Lodge

Take advantage of the end of summer at Big Cedar Lodge, where the whole family can enjoy a Labor Day picnic and fireworks display on Sept. 1. The celebration will feature games, attractions, contests, crafts, entertainment and so much more. Come hungry and enjoy a menu of mouthwatering foods prepared by Big Cedar's Culinary Team. INFO -- bigcedar.com.

Branson Landing

In addition to the unbeatable bargains offered at the Labor Day Weekend Sidewalk Sale, the Branson Landing is offering a closing summer concert from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 31 featuring SOUL DeVille, a groovy '70s style band that mixes disco, funk, pop, rock and soul. Be ready to dance to the beat! INFO -- bransonlanding.com.

Branson Area Lakes

There is truly no better way to spend your extended weekend away from work than enjoying Bull Shoals Lake, Lake Taneycomo and Table Rock Lake. You can jump off rock bluffs, show off with some water skiing, cruise in a pontoon boat or race your friends in a jet ski. End your day by parking your boat and watching the Labor Day fireworks being displayed in every direction across the night sky. INFO -- explorebranson.com/lakes.

Main Street Marina

Located in Historic Downtown Branson at the end of the Branson Landing, Main Street Marina offers a variety of ways to explore Lake Taneycomo and unwind with lakeside activities -- sightseeing boat cruises, water equipment rentals, dining options, unique attractions and more. INFO -- mainstreetmarina.com.

Tanger Outlets

What Labor Day weekend would be complete without back-to-school bargains? Shop Branson's Tanger Outlets during its big Labor Day Weekend Sale, then grab a quick bite from the food trucks, and stop by the Labor Day Block Party from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 31 for chances to win prizes and fun for the whole family. INFO -- tangeroutlet.com/branson.

Silver Dollar City

If there's one thing that the Ozarks are known for, it's Southern gospel music. Enjoy the soulful sounds of praise during America's biggest Southern Gospel Picnic, throughout the entire holiday weekend at Silver Dollar City. Not only will you be treated to incredible music, but you'll be able to savor some of the best Southern cooking anywhere. INFO -- silverdollarcity.com.

Showboat Branson Belle

Don't let the toe-tapping end at Silver Dollar City. The Showboat Branson Belle will also host some of the best-known Southern gospel groups during its Southern Gospel Cruises. Each noon cruise will feature inspiring gospel melodies from the Showboat Branson Belle's performers, as well as Southern gospel greats. The Showboat's main evening show is also available throughout the weekend. As always, passengers will be served a three-course home-style feast. INFO -- silverdollarcity.com/showboat-branson.

