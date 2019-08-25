GOLF

Ko, Broch Larsen lead

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to grab a share of the lead heading into the final round of the CP Women's Open. Ko is tied with Nicole Broch Larsen at 18 under at Magna Golf Club at Aurora, Ontario. Defending champion Brooke Henderson of Canada is another two shots back in third. Ko, winner of two major championships this year, is seeking her fourth victory overall. The last LPGA player to win four times in a season was Lydia Ko in 2016. Henderson also shot a 65 in the third round, matching Ko for low round of the day.

Couples makes ace

Fred Couples made a hole-in-one in a round of 9-under 63 on Saturday and built a five-shot lead after two rounds of the Champions Tour's Boeing Classic at Snoqualmie, Wash. Couples made the ace on No. 9, using a 4 iron on the 203-yard hole. It was the highlight of another solid day from the Seattle native, who has posted consecutive bogey-free rounds. David Toms rebounded from a first-round 70 with a 9-under 63, and was tied for second at 11 under with Paul Broadhurst, who followed an opening 66 with a 67. Bernhard Langer, Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) and Stephen Leaney are another stroke back at 10 under. Langer had a 68, Duke a 66 and Leaney a 68. Glen Day (Little Rock) shot a 68 and is tied for 13th at 7-under 137. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) withdrew.

Hovland by 1

Viktor Hovland shot a 7-under 64 on Saturday to take the lead into today's final round of the Korn Ferry Tour's Boise Open at Boise, Idaho. His 15-under 198 was one shot better than Rob Oppenheim and Bronson Burgoon, who were tied for second. Oppenheim had the best round of the day, a 10-under 61. His bogey-free round consisted of eagles on Nos. 2 and 3, both par 5s, and six birdies. Burgoon had a 66. Hank Lebioda (65), Tyler Duncan (68) and Ryan Brehm (70) are tied for fourth. Nicolas Echavarria (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot even-par 71 and is 68th at 3-under 210.

Van Rooyen leads

South African golfer Erik van Rooyen birdied five of his last six holes to shoot a 6-under 64 on Saturday and take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Scandinavian Invitation at Gothenburg, Sweden. He was at 13-under 197 overall heading into today's final round, one clear of Matt Fitzpatrick of England (69), Ashun Wu of China (67) and Wade Ormsby (65). Henrik Stenson, playing in his native Sweden, shot a 69 and is in a five-way tie for fifth place at 10 under.

TENNIS

Linette wins title

Magda Linette won her first WTA title Saturday, outlasting Camila Giorgi 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 in the final of the Bronx Open. The 80th-ranked Poland native had to win three qualifying matches just to reach the main draw of the first-year tournament. She then beat three top-10 seeds to reach the second WTA final of her career. She rallied from a 2-0 hole in the final set and won the final four games, breaking Giorgi's serve to win the match. Giorgi lost in the final for the second time in a month, having previously done so in Washington. She had a big finish in the semifinals, fighting off three match points in a third-set tiebreaker to oust top-seeded Wang Qiang, but faltered at the end Saturday and remained with two career titles. Both players will stay in New York to play in the U.S. Open that begins Monday.

Hurkacz takes 1st title

Hubert Hurkacz claimed his first ATP World Tour title Saturday night at the Winston-Salem Open, holding off top-seeded Benoit Paire for a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory. Hurkacz, 22, became the 14th first-time champion on the tour this year and the first Polish player to win a tour-level tournament since 1982, when Wojtek Fibak won in Chicago. He broke serve five times in denying Paire, a 30-year-old Frenchman ranked 30th in the world and seeded 29th at the U.S. Open, his third tournament title of the year. Hurkacz beat four consecutive seeded opponents to earn 250 ATP ranking points and $96,505 in prize money. He began the tournament ranked 41st in the world -- one spot below his career high set earlier this month -- and is likely to surpass that level in the new rankings Monday.

BASEBALL

Braves sign Cervelli

The first-place Atlanta Braves have signed catcher Francisco Cervelli and immediately plugged him into the starting lineup. Cervelli, 33, who has a history of concussions, was recently granted his release by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He gives the NL East leaders a veteran replacement for injured catcher Brian McCann, who is sidelined with a sprained left knee. Atlanta Manager Brian Snitker said Cervelli will split playing time with Tyler Flowers behind the plate and likely remain with the club when McCann returns because by then rosters will have expanded in September. Cervelli batted .193 in 34 games for the Pirates this season before getting hurt. He is a .269 career hitter with 36 home runs in 700 major league games.

FOOTBALL

Kendricks suspended

Patriots tight end Lance Kendricks has been suspended without pay for the first game of the season for violating the NFL's policy and program on substances of abuse. Kendricks' suspension leaves the Patriots further depleted at the position. Benjamin Watson will miss the first four games of the season for violating the league's policy on performance enhancers and four-time All-Pro Rob Gronkowski retired after last season. Kendricks is eligible to participate in all remaining preseason practices and the team's final preseason game. He will be eligible to return to the active roster on Sept. 9, following the team's Week 1 game against Pittsburgh. Kendricks signed with the Patriots last month after he spent his first eight seasons with the Rams and Packers. He has played in 125 games, catching 241 passes for 2,505 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Newton back 'soon'

Panthers Coach Ron Rivera said Saturday he expects injured quarterback Cam Newton to return to practice "pretty soon," without giving a timetable. Rivera said he remains "cautiously optimistic" that Newton, who remains in a walking boot, will be ready for the Sept. 8 regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. Newton sustained a left mid-foot sprain in Carolina's 10-3 loss to New England on Thursday night.

MOTOR SPORTS

Bell wins in Wisconsin

Christopher Bell pulled away from the field on a restart with two laps to go, then held on Saturday to win the CTECH Manufacturing 180 Xfinity Series race at Road America. It was the sixth win of the season for Bell, who is expected to make the jump to the Cup Series next season. Austin Cindric finished second at the 4.048-mile road course at Elkhart Lake, Wis., followed by Tyler Reddick, Noah Gragson and Kaz Grala. AJ Allmendinger appeared to be in good position to challenge Bell in the closing laps. But he fell behind on the restart, then went off course twice. He finished 24th.

HORSE RACING

Honor wins Travers

Code of Honor won a stretch duel with Tacitus and Mucho Gusto, holding off hard-luck Tacitus by three lengths in a stirring stretch run to win the $1.25 million Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday. Trained by Shug McGaughey, who won his fourth Travers, and with jockey John Velazquez aboard, the chestnut son of Noble Mission covered the 1¼ miles in 2 minutes, 1.05 seconds and paid $10.80, $5.20 and $3.80 on a sunny day with temperatures in the mid-70s. Tacitus paid $3.70 and $2.80, and Mucho Gusto returned $3.80.

Code of Honor was the second choice in the Travers at 4-1 after an impressive victory in the Dwyer at Belmont Park in his previous start in early July. Belmont Stakes runner-up Tacitus was the 5-2 morning line favorite.

Sports on 08/25/2019