Police: Man, 45, killed in North Little Rock shooting

North Little Rock police are investigating the city's 10th homicide of the year after a 45-year-old man was shot and killed and another person was injured early Sunday, authorities said.

Police received a 911 call in reference to shots fired near 823 E. 16th St. shortly after 1:45 a.m., according to a news release by the North Little Rock Police Department. While investigating the call, officers were told that two gunshot victims had arrived at Baptist Health Medical Center for treatment, the release said.

Authorities said one of the victims, Roderick Wesley, of North Little Rock was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other victim, who was not identified in the release, was being treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No suspect information was available at the time of the release.