Proud mom sends son off to Spain

My baby grew up and moved to Spain.

I never in a million years thought I’d be writing those words. It’s just for a year — maybe — but it’s still a lot farther than I ever want to be from either of my two sons. He’s going to teach English to students at a high school about 10 miles from Madrid.

Scott was a brilliant hot mess of a kid to raise. He was always the out-of-the-box student, the one who often got in trouble for talking or bluntly saying what he shouldn’t have (even though everyone else was thinking it). He lost homework and books, and he had a Ph.D. in procrastination. Some teachers loved his sarcastic sense of humor (he got that from the Keith side of the family), but there were a few teachers who pointed it out with concerned looks at parent-teacher conferences.

It was never about grades; A’s came easy to him. He’s still mad about the one spelling word he missed in second grade — just that one his whole elementary school career.

He has a kind heart. He’s good with animals and kids, thoughtful with his family and cares about world problems more than most adults. He volunteered for years in child care at the women’s shelter in Conway. He is the most well-read person I know.

He’s 26 now, and he’d already left the nest after college graduation to move to Kentucky (it was about a girl, briefly); then he worked for the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence, which was an amazing opportunity to write grants and help abused women. From there, he went to the Lexington Public Library, which I thought was perfect for someone who loves to read.

But a friend had taught English in Spain, and that intrigued Scott. He mentioned it to us, and we said great. He’s young and single — a perfect time to travel abroad. And I’ve always said he’d make a good teacher.

He navigated all the paperwork, contacted different educational programs, did interviews via Skype and was accepted. He got his visa, worked out all his banking arrangements and found a good price on a plane ticket, which took him to Denver, to Paris and then Spain — landing this afternoon, as I write this in the morning.

For someone who feels homesick on a weekly basis for my parents, who are two hours away, I can’t imagine moving to another country.

Scott came to stay with us for a few days before he left, bringing boxes of books and what were left of his worldly possessions that he didn’t sell before he moved. My guest room looked like a bomb exploded for a few days, just like it did when it was his bedroom while he was growing up.

He didn’t want any help or suggestions on his move. When I talked to him about what clothes he was taking to Spain, he told me I was worrying about minutiae. He did allow me to pack the handful of clothes he decided to take in a small carry-on bag. I slipped in one more T-shirt and more underwear. He had his computer and his Kindle in a backpack, where he did allow me to put one more pair of jeans at the last minute.

I take more luggage for an overnight trip than he did to live abroad for a year. I finally persuaded him to take a long-sleeved shirt in case it was cold on the plane. My maternal instincts are strong; his resistance to helicopter parenting is stronger.

He asked me if I was going to cry when he left, and I said probably. That morning, I sat in the living room with my coffee and had a good cry before he woke up.

When my husband and I dropped him off at the airport, Scott and I hugged. I tried to kiss him, but his head bobbed and weaved to avoid it.

“You have makeup on,” he said, but he kissed the top of my head.

I put my head on his chest and hugged him, listening to his heart beat. It was hard to let go.

He got in the airport-security line, and as I hovered around trying to talk to him until the last second, he said, “Mom, move — you’re in the way.”

That’s my boy. And I’m gonna miss him.

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-5671 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.