Sod Poodles record game's only run

Amarillo pitcher Kyle Lloyd threw seven scoreless innings as the Sod Poodles won a pitchers duel over the Arkansas Travelers 1-0 on Saturday night.

Kyle Overstreet drove in the game's lone run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning in front of 6,241 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Arkansas starter Logan Gilbert and three relievers combined on a four-hitter, but the Travelers failed to get a baserunner past second base.

Gilbert allowed 2 hits and 1 walk while striking out 6. Reliever Jack Anderson (4-2) took the loss, giving up 2 hits and 1 walk in his 1 inning of work.

Lloyd (8-6) allowed 6 hits and 1 walk while striking out 6. Reliever David Bednar struck out all three batters he faced to pick up his 13th save.

Evan White picked up two of the Travelers' six hits.

The Travelers will play their final regular-season home game today. Arkansas finishes the regular season with four games at Corpus Christi and four games at Amarillo. Arkansas will return home for the Texas League North Division playoffs on Sept. 4.

AMARILLO AB R H BI ARKANSAS AB R H BI

Trammell, cf 3 0 0 0 Walton, ss 4 0 0 0

Castillo, 2b 4 0 0 0 Kelenic, cf 4 0 1 0

Olivares, rf 4 0 0 0 White, 1b 3 0 2 0

Miller, ss 4 1 1 0 Cowan, 2b 4 0 1 0

Torrens, dh 3 0 0 0 Lewis, dh 4 0 0 0

Potts, 3b 3 0 2 0 Raleigh, c 4 0 1 0

Ovrstreet, 1b 2 0 0 1 Liberato, lf 3 0 1 0

Kennedy, c 3 0 0 0 T.-Williams, rf 3 0 0 0

Reed, lf 3 0 1 0 Ahmed, 3b 3 0 0 0

TOTALS 29 1 4 1 totals 32 0 6 0

Amarillo 000 000 100 -- 1 4 1

Arkansas 000 000 000 -- 0 6 0

E -- Kennedy. DP -- Arkansas 1. LOB -- Amarillo 4, Arkansas 7. 2B -- Miller. SF -- Overstreet. SB --White, CS -- Liberato.

AMARILLO IP H R ER BB SO

Lloyd W, 8-6 7 6 0 0 1 6

Guerra 1 0 0 0 1 2

Bednar S, 13 1 0 0 0 0 3

ARKANSAS IP H R ER BB SO

Gilbert 6 2 0 0 1 6

Anderson L, 4-2 1 2 1 1 1 0

Haberer 1 0 0 0 0 1

Gerber 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires -- Home: Poncsak; First: Walsh; Third: Barrett. Time -- 2:28. Attendance -- 6,241.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. AMARILLO SOD POODLES

WHEN 2:10 p.m. today

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock.

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travelers: LHP Ricardo Sanchez (8-10, 3.88 ERA); Sod Poodles: RHP Ronald Bolanos (7-4, 4.52 ERA)

TICKETS $13 box seats, $9 reserved, $7 general admission

PROMOTIONS Kids run the bases

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Amarillo, 2:10 p.m.

MONDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.

TUESDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.

THURSDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.

FRIDAY at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

Sports on 08/25/2019