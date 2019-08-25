GOLF

Benton 15th after first round

Jeff Benton, a former resident of Pine Bluff who attended the University of Central Arkansas, is tied for 15th with a 73 after the first round of the U.S. Senior Amateur in Durham, N.C.

Benton had four birdies, three bogeys and one double bogey in his round.

Louis Lee of Heber Springs, who won the U.S. Senior Amateur in 2011, is tied for 37th with a 75.

Scott Smith of Little Rock, who won the qualifying tournament July 31 in Hot Springs, is tied for 62nd with a 77.

The second round of stroke play is today. The top 64 will advance to match play Monday.

VOLLEYBALL

Lyon drops two matches in Missouri

Lyon College dropped two nonconference matches in Parkville, Mo., suffering a 3-0 loss to Park University and a 3-2 loss to St. Ambrose University.

In the loss to Park, Ellie Embry led the Scots (0-3) with 20 assists while Alley Edwards recorded a team-best eight kills.

After falling behind 0-2 to St. Ambrose, Lyon rallied to force a fifth set. Kaitlyn Jackson turned in a career-high 31 assists for the Scots, while Kendra Kelley and Edwards tallied 13 and 10 kills, respectively.

