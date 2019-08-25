When season gets later, Sooners stand tall

All the preseason polls were in before Saturday night's Florida-Miami game kicked off the 150th celebration of college football.

Each year in this space, for fun, is a prediction of the final top 25 poll:

1. Oklahoma Jalen Hurts gets payback by winning the national championship with a 35-31 victory over LSU.

2. LSU The Tigers were 14-0 but didn't have an answer for Hurts, who ran for 121 yards in the championship game. A great season, and Ed Orgeron gets a new contract.

3. Michigan Lost to the Sooners in the playoffs, but the heat is off Jim Harbaugh -- for now. Redshirt freshman quarterback and Bryant graduate Ren Hefley and starting quarterback Shea Patterson watch the stream of Pinnacle Church of Christ's Chuck "The Pigskin Preacher" Monan every Sunday.

4. Clemson The best of the ACC, but not good enough this time to beat an SEC team. Dabo Swinney will keep the Tigers elite, and he still has one of the nation's top quarterbacks. An early loss to Texas A&M haunts the team for a while.

5. Alabama A home loss to LSU and a narrow victory at Auburn knock the Tide out of consideration for the playoffs for the first time.

6. Iowa State A trip to Norman, Okla., was a disaster. In time, that wound will heal.

7. Utah If the Utes had been in a better conference, a 12-1 record might have gotten them into the playoffs.

8. Georgia Won the SEC East barely, but couldn't keep up with LSU in the SEC Championship Game. The SEC East is improving with the addition of Dan Mullen at Florida.

9. Notre Dame If not for the loss to Stanford to end the season, the Fighting Irish might have made the final four.

10. Oregon The Ducks are back, and that helps the Pac-12. If they just could get some uniforms that are not so loud.

11. Texas A&M The Aggies might have won the SEC East, but they are in the West. Only losses are to LSU and Alabama.

12. Texas The Longhorns are making big strides under Tom Herman, but must improve if they are going to beat Oklahoma again.

13. Michigan State Much improved without Urban Meyer in the league.

14. Florida The Gators come within a field goal of winning the SEC East, but Dan Mullen has them moving in the right direction. He will start getting his share of homegrown talent, then watch out.

15. Auburn Granted 9-4 is better than last season's 8-5. But the Gus Bus stays in idle as the most fickle of fan bases isn't going to shell out $29 million to buy him out.

16. South Carolina The Gamecocks survive the toughest schedule in the nation. Will Muschamp has some holes to fill before next season.

17. Iowa Winning the Big Ten West has become like opening the mailbox and finding nothing there. Michigan destroys Hawkeyes in Big Ten Championship Game.

18. TCU Horned Frogs are good, but not what they were a couple of years ago. Going to get tougher with Jimbo Fisher and Chad Morris picking off Texas' talented prepsters.

19. Washington Once a doormat, the Huskies are respectable now, just not over the hump. Oregon looks ready to dominate the conference's future.

20. Southern Cal Don't know if it is enough to save Clay Helton's job.

21. Miami Not a bad debut season for Manny Diaz.

22. Washington State "The Pirate" continues to thrill the masses, at least for now.

23. Cincinnati Tough schedule in a fairly tough conference.

24. Ohio State The Urbanization of a football program.

25. Stanford Going to have to get better in a hurry. Pac-12 is improving.

