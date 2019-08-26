Sections
Arkansas building owners conceal 'KKK' welded on facade

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:51 p.m.

FORT SMITH — One of the owners of three addresses in an Arkansas city with "KKK" welded on their facades says the "offensive" insignia has been obscured.

The Southwest Times Record reports that U.S. Marshals stars have been placed over the three Ks on the building in downtown Fort Smith.

KKK is commonly associated with the white supremacist group the Ku Klux Klan.

The newspaper contacted Mayor George McGill this year about the letters. McGill, the city's first black mayor, spoke to the building owners, Richard Griffin and Benny Westphal, who agreed to cover them.

They chose Marshals stars because the city served as a regional headquarters for the agency.

Griffin says the letters are "offensive" and that he's unaware of the property's connection to the klan, which he calls a "shameful organization."

  • 0boxerssuddenlinknet
    August 26, 2019 at 5:31 p.m.

    strange that i looked for this "news " article in the Southwest Times Record but couldn't find it. I also find it a bit odd that the AP has run two stories about Arkansas and the KKK in just two days. and the ADG is falling for it. I guess they have already gotten tired of their inflammatory stories of a US recession. the US is kicking butt and it's wonderful.
