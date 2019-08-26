Arkansas man arrested on animal cruelty charge after dog's throat cut

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police arrested a Lincoln man on Sunday in connection with aggravated animal cruelty after the throat of a border collie was slashed, seriously wounding the dog and causing it to be euthanized.

Christopher Greene, 44, was arrested in connection with aggravated animal cruelty. He was released Sunday from the Washington County jail on $5,000 bond.

Police went to 1441 W. Deane St. around 9 p.m. Sunday on a report of animal cruelty. Lynne Patterson told an officer she and her fiancé, Greene, were at the house when her dogs started barking in the back yard, according to a police report.

Patterson said Greene became angry, said he was going to kill the dog and went out the back door. When he returned Greene reportedly said he had killed her dog, the report says.

She told Greene to leave the house and went to check on her dogs, she told police. Patterson found Lady, her border collie, alive but bleeding in a corner of the yard behind the house, according to the report.

Patterson said she took the dog to an emergency animal hospital where the dog was euthanized because of the injuries. Police said a veterinarian at the animal hospital said the dog's neck had been lacerated, and there also was also a puncture wound on the top of the dog's head.

The police report said there was blood found in the back yard along the back of the house, inside the house and near the front door.

Greene was arrested at his home in Lincoln.