Authorities investigate threat against unspecified Arkansas school; no corroborating evidence found, cops say

Authorities are attempting to find the source of a reported threat of gun violence at an unspecified Arkansas school, state police said Sunday.

A news release by Arkansas State Police said no corroborating evidence or “useful details” had been found regarding the threat, which was reported to the FBI.

School officials and law enforcement across the state have shared information about the reported threat with reporters and communities. Several statements indicate the threat against an undisclosed Arkansas school was for Aug. 29, though state police didn’t include the date in their statement.

In the release, state police said they would share additional specific or credible information with local law enforcement offices, school officials and citizens if it becomes available.

State police asked anyone who has information about threats of violence, whether it is at a school or other public place, to contact state police or local authorities.