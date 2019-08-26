Emotions high over the future of state-controlled Little Rock School District

Protesters voice concern during a public meeting Monday about the future of the state-controlled Little Rock School District.

Frustration, anger, shouting and chanting erupted early at Monday's public meeting about the future of the state-controlled Little Rock School District.

More than 200 people — parents, students, educators, business people, community activists and past and present elected officials — attended the session hosted by the Arkansas Board of Education at the Little Rock district's Dr. Don Roberts Elementary School on LaMarche Dr. at Cantrell Road.

Accusations of racism and taxation without representation, shouts of "No confidence," along with calls for state Education Board members to resign, marked the meeting.

Monday's event was the second in a series of sessions being held throughout the district by the Arkansas Education Board to solicit ideas from members of the public on the future of the state-controlled Little Rock School District.

A third forum will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Saint Mark Baptist Church, 5722 W. 12th St.

And a fourth public event was announced Monday for 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 at Longley Baptist Church, Family Life Center, 9900 Geyer Springs Road.

The four community meetings will be followed with a fifth public forum at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Arkansas Department of Education’s auditorium at 4 Capitol Mall.

Additionally, the state board and the state Division of Elementary and Secondary Education have set up an online survey and an email address as a way to collect comments from the public. That survey is at https://bit.ly/2U0xike.

The community meetings and survey come in advance of the January 2020 expiration of the Little Rock district’s five-year deadline as a system under state authority to correct its student-achievement deficiencies.

Chronically low test scores at six schools led the state Education Board in early 2015 t to assume control of the Little Rock school system by dismissing the locally elected School Board and placing the superintendent under the supervision of the Arkansas education commissioner.

Read the full story in Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.