Northwest Arkansas man arrested in stabbing, police say

A Fort Smith man accused of stabbing another person was arrested Monday, police said.

Officers responded to a stabbing call in the Creekmore Park area, 3301 S. M St., at about 8 a.m., according to a statement by Fort Smith police.

The victim, whose identity wasn’t included in the release, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.

According to police, officers arrested Brian Rogers, 54, in the stabbing. Rogers was booked into the Sebastian County jail on a charge of second-degree battery and remained there early Monday afternoon on a $10,000 bond, an online jail roster shows.

Court records available online showed Rogers pleaded guilty in 2018 to a previous second-degree battery charge, but the records didn't indicate the circumstances around the charge.