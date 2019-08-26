Foul play suspected in death of man, 37, authorities say

Authorities suspect foul play in the death of a 37-year-old man whose body was found last week in Grant County, officials said on Friday.

Deputies were dispatched for a “possible death” at 295 Grant County 9 shortly before 7 a.m. Friday, according to a news release by the Grant County sheriff’s office.

Authorities said they found Keith Alan Bailey dead beside a camper trailer. The man’s death is suspicious, the sheriff’s office said.

“This is very early in the investigation and there are more questions than answers at this time, but we are working diligently and methodically to find answers,” the release states.

The investigation into Bailey’s death is ongoing, Chief Deputy Pete Roberts confirmed in an interview Monday morning.