Gas blast damages Maryland complex No sniper; deputy lied, lawmen say S.C. worshipper hit by church gunman

Gas blast damages Maryland complex

A powerful natural gas explosion badly damaged a Maryland office complex and shopping center Sunday morning, ripping away part of the facade and exposing twisted metal, authorities said.

No injuries were reported in the thundering blast, which occurred about 8 a.m. It came after authorities said they had evacuated the area around the Columbia, Md., complex because of a suspected gas leak nearby.

Fire crews responded about an hour before the explosion because of a fire alarm that was upgraded to a report of a gas leak in the parking lot, officials said.

The subsequent explosion ripped away a significant part of the facade, scattering debris.

No businesses were open, said Stephen Hardesty, the battalion chief of the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services. He said the time of day played a major role in the lack of injuries, and he described it as one of the worst explosions he's seen.

Gov. Larry Hogan thanked first responders for being on the scene within minutes. The governor said the Maryland Joint Operations Center and the state fire marshal have offered their full support and assistance.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GzwX4E2q3zI]

No sniper; deputy lied, lawmen say

LOS ANGELES -- A Los Angeles County deputy lied when he said he was shot in the shoulder while standing in a sheriff's station parking lot last week and will face a criminal investigation, authorities said.

"The reported sniper assault was fabricated" by Deputy Angel Reinosa, Assistant Sheriff Robin Limon said at a news conference late Saturday.

Reinosa, 21, made a radio call Wednesday claiming he'd been shot by someone in a nearby building as he walked to his car outside the Lancaster station, prompting a huge police response. Deputies set up a perimeter and SWAT officers went door-to-door inside a sprawling building complex to search for the shooter.

No bullets were recovered from the scene and detectives saw "no visible injuries," Capt. Kent Wegener said Saturday night.

Much of the deputy's statement "was self-serving and didn't make a whole lot of sense," Wegener said. "There were many things that didn't add up."

Reinosa eventually admitted making up the story and using a knife to cut the two holes in his shirt, Wegener said.

Reinosa has been relieved of his duties and could face charges, officials said. He didn't explain his motive for the fabrication, Wegener said.

"Our deputies responded to a cry for help and did exactly what they have been trained to do to protect our civilian staff, residents and community," said a department statement Sunday. "Our community and other first responder partners worked side by side with us to move quickly, effectively and efficiently. There is no shame in that."

The statement concluded: "The actions of one individual are not indicative of who Lancaster Sheriff's Station Deputies are."

S.C. worshipper hit by church gunman

FOREST ACRES, S.C. -- Authorities say a man walked into a South Carolina church demanding money during an early Sunday service and shot one worshipper.

Centro Cristiano de Columbia Church Pastor Henry Alfaro said the lights were dim and people were praying when the man waved his gun and demanded money about 6:15 a.m.

Alfaro told WLTX-TV the man fired in the air, then shot a church member before his gun appeared to stop working and he ran from the church in the Columbia suburb of Forest Acres.

Alfaro said the wounded man had surgery and remains in the hospital. His condition wasn't immediately known.

Police said the gunman got into a car and drove off. He hasn't been identified.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 08/26/2019