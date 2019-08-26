Ginsburg lecture to include introduction from former President Bill Clinton

The Kumpuris Distinguished Lecture Series event on Sept. 3 will no longer just feature U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — President Bill Clinton will also speak, organizers announced Monday. He will deliver remarks and introduce the justice.

Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by Clinton.

Interest for the event has already been high, so much so it was moved to the 18,000-seat Verizon Arena to accommodate more attendees. Organizers said Friday the event, which is free but ticketed, has a waitlist thousands of people long. Those interested without a ticket can watch the lecture via livestream.

The event, sponsored by the Clinton School and Clinton Foundation, will begin at 6:30 p.m. and include discussion of Ginsburg’s "quarter century on the nation's highest bench and historic legal career prior to being nominated" to the high court, organizers said in a news release.

The Supreme Court announced Friday Ginsburg had undergone outpatient treatment this month for pancreatic cancer, but added the cancer would require no additional treatment.

Organizers for the lecture said Friday the news of Ginsburg’s treatment did not cancel the event.