Hicks to start Razorbacks opener vs. Portland State

— Arkansas has named Ben Hicks the starting quarterback for the Razorbacks' season-opening game against Portland State on Saturday.

Hicks, a redshirt senior from SMU, was one of two graduate transfers who battled for the starting job during the preseason. Redshirt junior Nick Starkel, a transfer from Texas A&M, will be the Razorbacks' backup quarterback.

Arkansas coach Chad Morris said both players are expected to play in Saturday's 3 p.m. game against Portland State.

Hicks played three seasons in Morris' offense while Morris was head coach at SMU from 2015-17, including two years as a starter. Hicks was also the Mustangs' starter under a different coaching staff in 2018.

Hicks completed 208 of 372 passes for 2,582 yards, with 19 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in 12 games last season.