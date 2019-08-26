Hogs set future game with Cincinnati

Cincinnati helmets during the first half of an NCAA college football game at TDECU Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015, in Houston. Houston defeated Cincinnati 33-30. (AP Photo/Juan DeLeon)

— The University of Arkansas will host the University of Cincinnati for a season opener on Sept. 3, 2022, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has learned through a public records request.

The schools worked out the details for the game in June and the agreement was signed by Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek on June 19, and by Cincinnati president Dr. Neville G. Pinto on July 29.

The Democrat-Gazette has also learned that the Razorbacks’ home game vs. Kent State, which had been scheduled for Sept. 5, 2020, has been moved to Sept. 14, 2024.