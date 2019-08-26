Hong Kong police defend gunshot

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong police early today defended an officer's decision Sunday night to fire a shot into the sky, calling it "the best option" after an officer fell during an attack by hundreds of protesters.

"Our officer's life was in great danger," Yolanda Yu, a police senior superintendent, said at a briefing early today. "The use of force was indeed necessary and reasonable -- it was to protect any person, including the officer himself, from death or serious bodily injury."

At least six other police drew their guns Sunday, while others brought out water cannon trucks for the first time -- an escalation in the summerlong protests that have shaken the city's government and residents.

Police and protesters in the western New Territories district of Tsuen Wan were involved in several violent clashes that lasted late into the night. Yu showed video footage of black-clad protesters attacking the police and damaging their vehicles. She also defended an officer who drew a gun and kicked a man, calling the kicking a "natural reflex."

The conflict in the Tsuen Wan district came after a protest march ended in a nearby park. While a crowd rallied in the park, a group of hard-line protesters took over a main street, strewing bamboo poles on the pavement and lining up orange and white traffic barriers and cones to obstruct police.

After hoisting warning flags, police used tear gas to try to disperse the crowd. Protesters responded by throwing bricks and gasoline bombs toward the police.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvDMjlguBDk]

The protesters eventually decided to abandon their position. Two water cannon trucks and a phalanx of police vehicles with flashing lights joined riot police on foot as they advanced up the street. They met little resistance. Television footage showed a water cannon being fired once, but perhaps as a test, as it didn't appear to reach the retreating protesters.

Officers pulled their guns after protesters chased them down a street with sticks and rods, calling them "gangsters." A reporter from public broadcaster RTHK saw the uniformed officer fire a shot into the sky.

Some protesters said they're resorting to violence because the government has not responded to their peaceful demonstrations.

"The escalation you're seeing now is just a product of our government's indifference toward the people of Hong Kong," said Rory Wong, who was at the clash after the march.

The protests, which began in early June, had turned largely peaceful the previous weekend, after weeks of escalating violence.

One neighborhood resident, Dong Wong, complained about the tear gas.

"I live on the 15th floor and I can even smell it at home," he said. "I have four dogs, sneezing, sneezing all day. ... The protesters didn't do anything, they just blocked the road to protect themselves."

Earlier Sunday, tens of thousands of umbrella-carrying protesters marched in the rain. Many filled Tsuen Wan Park, the endpoint of the rally, chanting, "Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong," the South China Morning Post newspaper reported.

The march in Hong Kong's New Territories started near the Kwai Fong train station, which has become a focal point for protesters after police used tear gas there earlier this month. Police with riot gear could be seen moving into position along the march route.

Protesters' demands include democratic elections and an investigation into police use of force to quell the protests. Protesters have also demanded that the city's leader, Carrie Lam, step down, though that demand has evolved into a broader call for fully democratic elections. Lam was chosen by a pro-Beijing committee.

Information for this article was contributed by Kelvin Chan, Kin Cheung, Yves Dam Van, Katie Tam and Johnson Lai of The Associated Press; and by Natalie Lung of Bloomberg News.

