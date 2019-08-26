Human remains found in state belonged to adult, police say

Police said Monday the human remains found Friday afternoon in Pine Bluff are from an adult, but gender, age or identity of the deceased are not yet known. Sgt. Richard Wegner said the remains have been difficult to identify because they are in an “advanced state of decomposition.”

The death is being investigated as suspicious, he said, but it may not be possible to determine the cause of death given the body’s condition.

The remains were found in a wooded area near West 4th Avenue and South Juniper Street.