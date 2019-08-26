Sections
LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas high school football opening night

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 5:17 p.m.
Follow along with high school football coordinator Jeremy Muck's feed on the first night of games across the state. Four games are scheduled. At Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Greene County Tech plays Jonesboro Westside at 5:30 p.m. and Osceola plays Valley View at 7:30 p.m. At War Memorial Stadium inLittle Rock, Little Rock McClellan plays Pine Bluff Dollarway at 5 p.m. and Des Arc plays England at 7:30 p.m.

Follow along for updates below or here: https://www.arkansasonline.com/arpreps/JeremyMuckADG/

