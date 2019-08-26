The World in Brief

Some of the wreckage is seen Sunday on a path near Inca, a town on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

Midair crash kills 7 people in Mallorca

MADRID -- A midair collision between a sightseeing helicopter and a small plane over the Spanish island of Mallorca killed seven people Sunday, authorities said.

The victims included three adults and two children on the helicopter and two local men on the light plane, according to a tweet from the regional government of Spain's Balearic islands, which include Mallorca.

Local media reported the helicopter was on a sightseeing tour. One of the helicopter victims was Italian, private Spanish news agency Europa Press said.

Part of the wreckage from the aircraft landed near houses in a rural area.

Authorities have opened an investigation.

Spain's caretaker prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, sent his condolences on Twitter to the victims' families and expressed sadness at the "tragic accident."

No further details were immediately available.

At least 9 people die in Yemen clashes

SANAA, Yemen -- Yemeni officials said Sunday that clashes between government forces and separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates killed at least nine people.

The government and the UAE are part of a Saudi-led coalition that has been battling Iran-aligned rebels since 2015. But in recent weeks an internal rivalry has boiled over, leading to clashes across the south.

Government forces took control of the southern city of Ataq, the capital of the oil-rich Shabwa province, on Friday. Sunday's fighting unfolded about 19 miles south of Ataq.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media, said another 13 people were wounded Sunday.

Ahmed al-Horr, a spokesman for the UAE-backed militia, said it is preparing to attack Ataq after reinforcements arrived from neighboring provinces.

Drones kill 2 Iraqis in Iran-backed force

BAGHDAD -- Two unidentified drones killed two Iraqi members of an Iran-backed paramilitary force on Sunday, the group said in a statement, saying the attack took place in Iraq near the border with Syria.

The statement issued by the force known as the Popular Mobilization Forces said the attack occurred in Anbar province near the Qaim border crossing with Syria. It said the attack targeted vehicles belonging to the Hezbollah Brigades faction, also known as Brigade 45.

Two officials from the Hezbollah Brigades, which is separate from the Lebanese group of the same name, confirmed the attack and said the vehicles were being used to transport weapons. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to journalists about the matter.

Iraq's Hezbollah Brigades operate under the umbrella of the state-sanctioned militias known collectively as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Many of them are supported by Iran.

No one has claimed responsibility for Sunday's attack, and the Popular Mobilization Forces statement did not assign blame.

Van of migrants in fatal Croatia plunge

ZAGREB, Croatia -- A migrant died in Croatia after a van carrying 12 migrants plunged into a river, and police in North Macedonia discovered 30 migrants in an abandoned truck.

The Balkans refugee route peaked a few years ago, but the weekend's developments show that it is again seeing a number of illegal border crossings.

The van crash happened near the Croatian border with Slovenia after the driver refused to stop at a checkpoint and was chased by a patrol. The driver, presumably a migrant smuggler, managed to get out of the sinking vehicle, fleeing into a nearby minefield. A search for him was ongoing, Croatian police said.

Police pulled the migrants from the sinking van in the Kupa River by breaking its windows, but a woman later died at a hospital.

Last week, Slovenia started building 25 miles of additional fences on its southern border with Croatia after an increase in the number of migrants trying to illegally cross between the two European Union-member states.

Slovenian police said in July a total of 1,740 migrant crossings were detected, while 7,415 were recorded in the first seven months of this year -- about a 50% increase compared with the same period last year.

Slovenia has already constructed about 120 miles of mostly barbed-wire fence with Croatia since 2015, when the Balkans route saw migrants fleeing wars and poverty in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, crossing the borders in the thousands a day.

Police in North Macedonia said they spotted an abandoned truck Saturday afternoon near the town of Strumica, which borders Greece, and discovered 30 migrants -- 24 Pakistanis, three Iraqis, two Syrians and one Sudan national.

The migrants are believed to have entered illegally from Greece and to have paid smugglers to take them north through Serbia toward Europe's prosperous heartland. Police said they were taken to a camp near the southern town of Gevgelija pending deportation to Greece.

Police said they detained a total of 10,017 migrants who entered the country illegally in the first half of the year.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Photo by AP

A ruined vehicle sits Sunday on a road in Iraq’s Anbar province in this photo released by the Popular Mobilization Forces.

A Section on 08/26/2019