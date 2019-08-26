STEELERS-TITANS

Roethlisberger ready

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Ben Roethlisberger only needed three short series to show he's ready for the regular season. The Tennessee Titans did their best to protect Marcus Mariota on a wet and ugly night.

Roethlisberger capped his night with a 17-yard touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster, and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Titans 18-6 Sunday night to remain perfect this preseason.

The Steelers (3-0) came up with four of seven sacks by halftime and had a turnover as they pummeled all three quarterbacks for the Titans (1-2).

Roethlisberger made his preseason debut and was a bit rusty with two short series. After Stephon Tuitt sacked Mariota in the end zone for a safety, Roethlisberger drove the Steelers 48 yards after the free kick and finished with the TD pass to Smith-Schuster.

FALCONS

Walsh to compete for job

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- With just a few days left in the preseason, the Atlanta Falcons have brought in former Pro Bowler Blair Walsh to compete for their kicking job.

Walsh was at practice Sunday and will get a shot at beating out Giorgio Tavecchio, who has made four of eight field goal attempts in exhibition games.

The Falcons (0-4) travel to Jacksonville for their final exhibition game Thursday night.

Walsh, 29, attended Georgia and was a sixth-round pick of Minnesota in 2012. He made the Pro Bowl during his rookie season and connected on 24 field goals of at least 50 yards during five years with the Vikings, but his career went sideways after he missed a 27-yard field goal attempt with 22 seconds remaining that would've won a playoff game vs. Seattle during the 2015 season.

Walsh was released by the Vikings and landed with the Seahawks in 2017. He wasn't re-signed after missing eight kicks and didn't play last season.

EAGLES

Good news on injuries

PHILADELPHIA -- The health news on the right side of the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line appears to be getting better. Right tackle Lane Johnson, who suffered a knee injury the first week of August, said on Sunday that he fully expects to be back for the opener on Sept. 8 against the visiting Washington Redskins.

Right guard Brandon Brooks, recovering from an Achilles injury, began taking part in team drills on Sunday.

The Eagles conclude their preseason with Thursday's game against the host New York Jets.

A Pro Bowl selection in each of the past two seasons, Johnson said Sunday that he will ramp up his workouts next week.

RAIDERS

Brown practices

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- When the Raiders went through warmups and drills Sunday before practice, wide receiver Antonio Brown was present, accounted for and wearing a helmet.

Brown has been working with the NFL and going through proper channels in an effort to wear a preferred brand of helmet. The NFL Network reported that Brown has lost a second grievance procedure.

The Raiders said they believe both of Brown's training camp issues -- feet with frostbite like symptoms and the helmet issue -- are in the rear-view mirror. Coach Jon Gruden said he believes Brown is on track to start Week 1 against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 9.

Brown, according to Profootballtalk.com, has narrowed his options on a helmet from multiple companies and is expected to receive an endorsement deal when he selects one to use in the regular season.

REDSKINS

Keenum wins QB job

ASHBURN, Va. -- Case Keenum, Colt McCoy and Dwayne Haskins entered training camp in consideration for the Washington Redskins' starting quarterback job.

Keenum won the job, with Coach Jay Gruden saying Sunday the veteran would start Week 1 at the Philadelphia Eagles.

It's not that Keenum dominated during his first offseason, training camp and preseason games with Washington. With McCoy's lingering leg injury and Haskins adjusting to the NFL game, Keenum's experience -- and availability -- won out.

"As it stands right now, we'll start with Case at the opener and then Dwayne will get himself ready to play and we'll go from there," Gruden said following Washington's first practice since Thursday's 19-7 victory at Atlanta.

