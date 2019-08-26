GOLF

Ko wins CP Women's Open

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko closed with an 8-under 64 on Sunday to win the CP Women's Open at Aurora, Ontario, by five shots over Nicole Broch Larsen. The South Korean pulled away with six birdies on the back nine to finish the tournament at 26-under 262. Defending champion Brooke Henderson of Canada (69) finished seven shots off the lead in a tie for third place with American Lizette Salas (64). Ko and Larsen, who is from Denmark, entered the final round tied for the lead. Ko cemented the victory with birdies on four of her last five holes. She earned $337,500 of the $2.25 million purse with the win.

Jobe takes Classic

Brandt Jobe rallied from seven strokes down, shooting a final-round 9-under 63 to win the Boeing Classic at Snoqualmie, Wash., for his second PGA Tour Champions title. Jobe finished at 18 under, three shots ahead of Tom Pernice Jr., who shot a final-round 65. Jobe's come-from-behind victory spoiled a bid by Fred Couples to win his hometown tournament. Couples held a five-shot lead going into the final round, but struggled on Sunday. He had two bogeys on the front nine and three on the back and shot a 4-over 76. He tied for third place with Jerry Kelly (69) at 12 under. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) and Glen Day (Little Rock) were tied with Tim Petrovic (72) and Paul Broadhurst (74) for 12th at 9-under 207. Duke shot a 73 and Day had a 70.

NeSmith wins Boise

Matthew NeSmith birdied two of his last three holes and closed with a 7-under 64 for a one-shot victory in the Korn Ferry Tour's Boise Open that secured him a PGA Tour card for next season. The Boise Open was the second of three events in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals series, that offers PGA Tour cards to the top 25 players from the three events, in addition to the 25 players who already earned cards in the regular season. Former U.S. Amateur champion Viktor Hovland closed with a 68 and finished one shot behind, along with Brandon Hagy. They also secured cards for next season. NeSmith finished at 19-under 265 and earned $180,000. It will be his first season on the PGA Tour. Nicolas Echavarria (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 3-over 74 and finished in 70th place at even-par 284.

Van Rooyen a winner

Erik van Rooyen birdied the final hole for a 6-under 64 to win the Scandinavian Invitation at Gothenburg, Sweden, on Sunday for his first European Tour victory. The South African finished at 19-under 261 at Hills Golf & Sports Club to finish one shot ahead of England's Matt Fitzpatrick (64). Home favorite Henrik Stenson, who held a share of the lead after making a hole-in-one on the sixth, finished in a tie for third with Dean Burmester of South Africa after both shot 66.

BASEBALL

Ramirez breaks hand

The Cleveland Indians have been dealt a major blow at the worst time possible. Third baseman Jose Ramirez, who has been on a hitting tear after a slow start, has a broken right hand and will be sidelined indefinitely as Cleveland tries to catch Minnesota in the AL Central or capture an AL wild-card berth. Ramirez was placed on the injured list Sunday with a fractured hamate bone, an injury that typically takes over a month to heal. He was removed from Saturday's game in the first inning after swinging at a pitch, and Manager Terry Francona said he's been dealing with soreness in his wrist for some time. Cleveland entered Sunday's series finale trailing the Twins by 2½ games in the division and one-half game back in the wild-card race. Ramirez, 26, started slowly this season, but he has been playing like a two-time All-Star again and has been one of the Indians' best hitters. He is batting .254 with 33 doubles, 20 home runs and 75 RBI in 126 games. He entered Sunday second in MLB in extra-base hits (32) and third in RBI (40) in the second half.

MOTOR SPORTS

Moffitt wins 2 in row

Brett Moffitt led 45 of 64 laps of Sunday's Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, on his way to a second consecutive victory in the NASCAR Truck Series playoffs. Moffitt won last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway and the back-to-back victories give him four for the season and 11 for his career. Alex Tagliani finished 5.16 seconds behind for second, Ben Rhodes came in third, and Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill rounded out the top five. Moffitt led all 20 laps of the first stage from the pole position to a 16.881-second gap over Ross Chastain in second. Rhodes led the first nine laps of the second stage until a caution on Lap 29 after Dan Corcoran ran into the wall. Chastain took control following the caution and held on to win the stage on Lap 40. Chastain finished the race in eighth. The Truck Series will resume on Sept. 13 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the World of Westgate 200, the last race in the playoff's Round of 8. Two drivers will then be eliminated. Moffitt is the only driver locked into the Round of 6.

FOOTBALL

Vols' CB arrested

Tennessee cornerback Bryce Thompson has been arrested on a domestic assault charge stemming from an argument with his girlfriend. A woman told police the argument began Saturday night after she found another woman's fake eyelashes in Thompson's dorm room. She said the argument began in Thompson's room, moved to a stairwell and continued for 10 to 20 minutes. Thompson and the woman said they had been dating for four years. Witnesses told police they heard Thompson threatening to slap a woman. One witness said he heard Thompson yelling that he would "shoot up the school." Police said Thompson acknowledged arguing with the woman but denied making physical contact with her or issuing any threats. The woman told police she couldn't remember "the entirety of what had occurred" during the argument "as it was a stressful, volatile situation." She said Thompson has a bad temper and had punched walls during previous arguments. Tennessee issued a statement saying "we are aware of the situation and waiting for additional information while the appropriate processes take place." Thompson, a sophomore from Irmo, S.C., made 10 starts last season. He recorded three interceptions and seven pass breakups to lead the Volunteers in both categories. Tennessee opens the season Saturday by hosting Georgia State.

