Little Rock man, 27, accused of shooting girlfriend in leg

A Little Rock man was arrested Saturday after he shot his 36-year-old girlfriend in the leg, police said.

Officers arrested 27-year-old Timothy Hampton at about 5:30 p.m. after responding to a report of a shooting, according to an arrest report by Little Rock police.

The 36-year-old victim told police at UAMS Medical Center that Hampton, her live-in boyfriend, shot her, the report states.

Hampton was arrested at the hospital and transported to the Pulaski County jail, where an online jail roster showed he remained Monday morning.

According to court records, Hampton is charged with first-degree battery, possession of firearms by certain persons and tampering with physical evidence. No bond was listed.