Police investigate shooting death of NLR man

North Little Rock police are investigating the city's 10th homicide of the year after 45-year-old Roderick Wesley of North Little Rock was shot and killed just before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release by the North Little Rock Police Department.

According to the release, police received a 911 call in reference to shots fired in the area of 823 E. 16th St. about 1:47 a.m. While investigating the incident, police were advised that two gunshot victims had arrived at Baptist Health Medical Center for treatment, the release said.

Police arrived at the hospital, the release said, to find one individual, who was not identified, being treated for gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening. Wesley was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the release.

No suspect information was available Sunday.

