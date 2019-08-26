Police Beat

Police: Man jailed in kidnapping case

A North Little Rock man is in jail on multiple charges after, police said, he kidnapped and threatened to kill his girlfriend, then fled from officers in a 20-mile chase that began in North Little Rock and ended near Alexander on Interstate 30, at speeds reaching approximately 100 mph.

According to a report by North Little Rock police, Caleb Turnage, 24, entered his girlfriend's home late Saturday night or early Sunday morning while she was sleeping, held a knife to her throat and took her to his car, telling her that he was going to kill her and then kill himself.

The report said the woman tried to jump from the car but that Turnage locked the door. Then, when she managed to get the door opened, he grabbed her shirt, the report said. The woman told police, according to the report, that she was able to remove her shirt and jump from the car while it was moving about 25 mph.

An officer spotted Turnage's car traveling east on 16th Street and then north on Pike Avenue, the report said. The officer gave chase, according to the report, eventually pursuing Turnage onto Interstate 430 south and then onto I-30. The chase ended when the officer executed a "pit maneuver" that caused Turnage to lose control, the report said.

The report said a search of Turnage's vehicle turned up a bag containing a substance suspected to be marijuana, as well as a handgun reported as being stolen from the Bryant Police Department.

Turnage was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member, kidnapping, fleeing, theft by receiving, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, the report said. According to the Pulaski County jail roster, Turnage was being held without bail in the jail Sunday night.

Drugs, fake cash noted in NLR arrest

An attempt to pay for pizza with counterfeit money on Saturday night turned into a drug arrest for a Little Rock man, according to an arrest report by the North Little Rock Police Department.

According to the report, 45-year-old Jeffery Dunlap was arrested at Shotgun Dan's Pizza at 4020 E. Broadway in North Little Rock just before 10 p.m. after attempting to pay for his food with two fake $20 bills.

The report said the bills were printed backward and were badly cut, and the security marker indicated they were counterfeit.

After Dunlap was detained, an employee found a third phony $20 bill under the table where Dunlap had been sitting, the report said. Wadded up inside the bill, the report said, was a quantity of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine. The report said Dunlap was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Dunlap was not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster Sunday night.

