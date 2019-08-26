Severe weather possible in northwest, central parts of state overnight

The National Weather Service is predicting severe weather overnight Monday with potential for damaging winds, mainly in the northwest portion of the state.

The National Weather Service is predicting possible severe weather Monday night and into the early morning Tuesday for the far northwest portion of the state. Meteorologist Heather Cross said the predicted thunderstorms are mostly likely to bring damaging winds, though large hail is also possible.

Cross said Little Rock and surrounding areas may also see severe weather as the storm system moves into the state early tomorrow morning, though the storm is expected to weaken.

“Once it moves into the state, it looks like it could be losing some of its severe weather potential, but there is still a chance of severe weather,” Cross said. “We’ll be keeping an eye on it.”

The storm is expected to move into the northwest portion of the state between 10 p.m. and midnight, Cross said. High winds can bring down power lines and trees and damage buildings.

The storm will cross central Arkansas between midnight and 5 a.m. Cross said central Arkansas is expected to see about a half inch of rain between today and tomorrow.

Cross said the National Weather Service advises Arkansans to ensure they have a way to stay up-to-date on weather information and to check the forecast before they go to sleep.

During the day Monday, Cross said it will once again be hot and humid in central Arkansas with highs around 90 degrees and a heat index in Little Rock around 100 degrees.