GOLF

Lee, Benton advance in Senior Amateur

Louis Lee of Heber Springs and former University of Central Arkansas baseball player Jeff Benton qualified Sunday for the start of match play at the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship being played at Old Chatham Golf Club in Durham, N.C.

Lee, the 2011 U.S. Senior Amateur champion, shot a 1-over par 73 Sunday on the final day of stroke play to finish tied for 26th at 4-over-148.

Benton, formerly of Pine Bluff who currently lives in Litchfield Park, Ariz., shot a 5-over 77 but still managed to make the cut by 2 strokes at 6-over-150.

Lee is the 27th seed in match play which begins today and will take on 38th seed Michael Del Rocco of Jacksonville, Fla., today at 12:38 p.m. Central.

Benton earned the 41st seed in the field of 64 and will play 24th seed Pete Williams of Juno Beach, Fla., at 8:02 a.m.

Scott Smith of Little Rock missed making it a 10-person playoff this morning for the final three spots by one stroke.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Arkansas falls to Oklahoma

Kaylee Dao scored in the 105th minute to give Oklahoma (2-0) a 1-0 victory over the University of Arkansas (1-1) on Sunday at Razorback Field in Fayetteville.

Both teams had 10 shots in the game. Arkansas goal keeper Katie Lund made three saves, while Oklahoma's Nikki Panas made two.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 08/26/2019