Suspect in robbery attempt, victim jailed

An attempted robbery in Benton on Saturday afternoon landed one of the suspects and the victim in jail after drugs were found in the victim's home, according to a report from the Benton Police Department.

Benton police were called to Fountain Lakes Apartments at 3011 Congo Road about 12:45 p.m. after a report of shots fired at that location, the report said. Officers spoke with James Matthews, 20, of Benton, who told officers that two black males, one identified as 20-year-old Shayne Simmons of Little Rock, knocked on his apartment door and were allowed to enter. The report said that Simmons entered a bedroom and the unidentified suspect fired shots at Matthews.

According to the report, Simmons fled the scene but was later arrested in Little Rock and taken back to Benton. The report said he has been charged with aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of another person's property to facilitate certain crimes, and first-degree criminal mischief.

During the course of the investigation, the report said, illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia were located in Matthews' residence. According to the report, Matthews was also taken into custody and charged with maintaining drug premises, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and use of another person's property to facilitate a crime. Matthews' brother, Alexander Washington, 19, of Dermott, was also taken into custody on an accusation of tampering with physical evidence after it was learned drug proceeds were hidden in his vehicle, the report said.

A Benton Police Department spokesman said Simmons, Matthews and Washington were all being held in the Saline County jail as of Saturday night. The gunman, said the spokesman, had not been identified and was still at large.

State Desk on 08/26/2019