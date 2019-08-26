WOMEN'S SOCCER Oklahoma nips Arkansas in double OT

FAYETTEVILLE -- Facing off for the first time in five years, the Arkansas and Oklahoma women's soccer teams kept the crowd of 2,241 on the edge of their seats through regulation and nearly two overtime periods Sunday night at Razorback Field.

Midway through the second overtime -- at the 104:58 mark -- the Sooners (2-0) spoiled the Razorbacks' home opener, as Kaylee Dao got an assist from Hailey Davidson and scored from 5 yards out to give Oklahoma a 1-0 victory.

Despite holding Oklahoma scoreless for nearly the entire game, Arkansas coach Colby Hale was disappointed with his team's overall performance.

"Today was not to our standard, but we'll just have to watch some film and figure it out," Hale said. "And this wasn't one of those games where you sometimes play well and lose. This game was not to our standard at all."

Arkansas (1-1) managed only three shots on goal, all of which came in the first half. The Sooners were held to just four shots on goal, three of which came in the first half. The final one ended the game. Each team had 10 total shots for the game.

"OU was the better team today and that's frustrating playing at home with that crowd. We've got to do better than that," Hale said. "We've got to get tough. I though OU came in here and competed harder than us. And when we allow that, this is what happens."

The Razorbacks hosted a Back to School Block Party to kick off the day outside the stadium, which got the crowd riled up initially.

The first half was a classic defensive struggle as both teams were able to move the ball up the field but struggled to create open looks, combining for 10 shots, five on goal. Arkansas senior goalkeeper Katie Lund saved three shots in the first half, including two within the final nine minutes.

Bryanna Hunter nearly gave the Razorbacks the lead with a shot at the 15:00 mark, but was stopped by Sooner goalie Nikki Panas.

The second half was even more of a defensive showcase as neither team allowed much action inside the box. Arkansas had an opportunity to take the lead with three consecutive shots just past the 70-minute mark. But two shots by Jordan Stack and another by Reagan Swindall were all blocked by a stingy Oklahoma defense.

"The crowd was really good tonight, but we needed to do something to get them in it, and we just didn't," Hale said.

QUICK KICKS

National Recognition: Arkansas junior Haley VanFossen has been named to the preseason Herrman Trophy Watch List, awarded annually to the nation's top soccer player. Last season, VanFossen became the first Razorback to be named a first-team All-SEC selection.

SEC Watch List: Six Razorbacks have been named to the SEC Players to Watch List. In addition to VanFossen, the list includes seniors Stefani Doyle and Tori Cannata, juniors Parker Goins and Taylor Malham, as well as sophomore Bryana Hunter.

Up Next: Arkansas will hit the road for a tournament in Oxford, Miss., this weekend, with games against Minnesota on Thursday and Southeast Missouri on Sunday. The Razorbacks return home to face Lamar on Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.

Sports on 08/26/2019