Yankees handle Kershaw, take series with Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- DJ LeMahieu, Aaron Judge and Mike Ford homered, Domingo German outdueled Clayton Kershaw for his major league-leading 17th victory, and the New York Yankees defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 Sunday.

The Yankees set a major league record for most home runs in a month with 61 in August. They slugged nine in taking two of three games in a series touted as a potential World Series preview to remain tied with Houston for the best record in the American League at 85-47.

German (17-3) allowed 1 run and 4 hits in 51/3 innings. The right-hander struck out five and walked two.

New York won its 11th consecutive game against a left-handed starter and is 25-14 versus lefties this season.

Kershaw (13-3) gave up three home runs for the second consecutive game and has allowed 21 this season, second-most in his career. The left-hander allowed 3 runs and 4 hits in 7 innings. He struck out a season-high 12 and walked none.

Kershaw had won 11 consecutive interleague decisions -- tied for second-most all-time -- and each of his last six decisions overall.

Ford extended the Yankees' lead to 3-1 in the sixth, homering into the right field pavilion on the first pitch from Kershaw.

Ford's RBI double to deep left field made it 4-1 in the eighth. He went 2 for 3 after entering as a pinch-hitter in the third after shortstop Didi Gregorius got hit by a pitch from Kershaw in the first and later left the game.

Judge, who wears No. 99, launched his 99th career home run in the third, snapping a 1-1 tie.

GIANTS 5, ATHLETICS 4 Evan Longoria homered early and hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the seventh as San Francisco rallied late again to beat host Oakland.

PADRES 3, RED SOX 1 Manny Machado hit a two-run home run and left-hander Joey Lucchesi pitched five decent innings for San Diego, which beat visiting Boston.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 7, CUBS 5 (11) Anthony Rendon homered and had four hits, including an RBI single in the 11th inning, and visiting Washington beat Chicago.

BRAVES 2, METS 1 Josh Donaldson hit two home runs, Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) pitched his best game of the season and Atlanta held off host New York.

MARLINS 3, PHILLIES 2 Starlin Castro's two-run double in the sixth inning capped a comeback by Miami over visiting Philadelphia.

PIRATES 9, REDS 8 Trevor Bauer had another rocky outing for the Reds, allowing eight runs in three innings as host Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, BREWERS 2 Robbie Ray pitched five scoreless innings, Eduardo Escobar and Christian Walker each homered, and visiting Arizona topped Milwaukee.

CARDINALS 11, ROCKIES 4 Matt Carpenter broke out of his slump with a home run and three hits, Dexter Fowler drove in three runs and host St. Louis cruised over Colorado.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 8, RAYS 3 Anthony Santander went 5 for 5 with a home run, Renato Nunez drove in three runs and Baltimore beat visiting Tampa Bay.

ROYALS 9, INDIANS 8 (10) Ryan O'Hearn led off the 10th inning with his second home run of the game, sending Kansas City to a victory over host Cleveland.

TWINS 7, TIGERS 4 C.J. Cron and Jonathan Schoop homered, Martin Perez pitched six solid innings and Minnesota beat visiting Detroit.

ASTROS 11, ANGELS 2 Jose Altuve homered to cap a seven-run eighth inning, Framber Valdez grinded through six gritty innings and host Houston beat Los Angeles.

WHITE SOX 2, RANGERS 0 Reynaldo Lopez pitched five no-hit scoreless innings before leaving with dehydration and flu-like symptoms, and Chicago went on to beat visiting Texas.

Sports on 08/26/2019