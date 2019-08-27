Arkansas-Missouri game will move to Arrowhead Stadium in 2020

In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, fans fill Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chiefs run onto the field before an NFL game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo.

— Arkansas' game at Missouri in 2020 will be moved to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, according to a press release Tuesday from Missouri.

The game is tentatively scheduled to be played on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, but the date of the game could be changed to accommodate a TV broadcast. The past five games between Arkansas and Missouri have been moved to Black Friday and this year's game will also be played on the day after Thanksgiving.

The move to the 74,416-seat Arrowhead Stadium, home of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, comes a little more than a year after Arkansas announced it would play its next three home games against Missouri at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium. On-campus attendance has been poor most years for the Arkansas-Missouri game, which began in 2014.

Missouri has played at Arrowhead Stadium in the past, including from 2007-11 when the venue was the host site for the Tigers' end-of-season game against Kansas. The Tigers played there most recently in 2015 - a 20-16 victory over BYU.

Arkansas has never played at Arrowhead Stadium, which is about a 3 1/2-hour drive from its campus. The Razorbacks will play at two NFL stadiums next season - Arrowhead Stadium and AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where Arkansas plays Texas A&M each year.