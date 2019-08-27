Cardinals stay hot, hammer Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong celebrates his two-run home run with Marcell Ozuna (23) during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE -- In less than three weeks, the surging St. Louis Cardinals have climbed to the top of the National League Central Division -- and then some.

Marcell Ozuna's bases-loaded double keyed a six-run second inning and St. Louis rolled to a 12-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.

The Cardinals, who have won five in a row, jumped on starter Gio Gonzalez (2-2) for eight runs in the first two innings en route to their 14th victory in 17 games.

Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong each hit home runs and drove in three runs for St. Louis, which moved to a season-high 14 games above .500. The Cardinals extended their lead in the NL Central to three games over idle Chicago. The third-place Brewers dropped 5½ games back.

"I think everything is just kind of coming to fruition. I don't think we're doing anything different," DeJong said. "We might just have a little bit better focus when the game starts, knowing our plan, going out and executing without panic and without worry."

Before their recent success, the Cardinals were in third place, four games out of first on Aug. 8.

Despite being staked to a 9-1 lead, starter Adam Wainwright lasted 3 2/3 innings, throwing 90 pitches. He allowed 2 runs on 6 hits with 3 walks.

"The toughest part about today was I had a seven-run lead at that point, and my manager looked out there and thought, 'we better make a change,'" Wainwright said. "That's on me. But that hurts. It hurts my soul, it really does. But it's going to make me work harder between starts and keep competing.

John Gant (9-0) relieved Wainwright and struck out three in 2 1/3 hitless innings for the victory.

Molina's bases-loaded single with two outs in the first put the Cardinals up 2-0.

Molina's fifth home run, a solo shot in the fourth, made it 9-1. DeJong added a two-run home run, his 24th, in the sixth and a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

"It was a bad game from the start," Brewers Manager Craig Counsell said. "Nothing went right. You've got to turn the page. We've got to forget about it. We played a poor game tonight. Come back tomorrow and try to change the score."

The Cardinals manufactured a run to open the decisive second when Harrison Bader reached on an infield single, advanced on a sacrifice and took third on an errant pickoff throw by Gonzalez.

Dexter Fowler singled in Bader to make it 3-0. Tommy Edman singled and Paul Goldschmidt walked. Ozuna cleared the bases with a double down the right-field line.

"It was definitely one of those games where it was on me," said Gonzalez, who managed to get through five innings and allowing one run after the rough start. "The whole game. I did nothing to help us out. Put us behind extremely early. It just wasn't my night."

Despite having a 10-run lead, St. Louis Manager Mike Shildt opted to bring in closer Carlos Martinez with two outs in the ninth to face Yasmani Grandal. Martinez replaced Andrew Miller, who faced three hitters.

"Made sense to get Andrew in there for the ninth," Shildt said. "The plan was to get him in there for an out then get Carlos on the mound but he got a double play ball. Regardless of the score, they were going to pitch tonight. We wanted to make sure we limited their workload as well and it worked out."

Sports on 08/27/2019