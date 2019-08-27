Arkansas man, 25, drowns in Saline River, authorities say

A Cleveland County man drowned Sunday while swimming in the Saline River, authorities said.

Miguel Nunez, 25, had been swimming in the Saline River with his girlfriend and several others at Vience Bluff when he went underwater and didn’t reemerge, Cleveland County Chief Deputy Gary Young said.

Authorities said the others who were with Nunez tried to locate him but were unsuccessful and notified the sheriff’s office shortly after 1:10 p.m.

“They tried to get in and find him and couldn’t find him,” he said.

Roughly two hours later, the sheriff’s office, with support from the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission, recovered Nunez’s body, Young said.

Authorities said they believed Nunez got in water over his head and couldn’t swim to the surface.