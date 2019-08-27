Des Arc runs past England thanks to Morton's 295 yards on ground

Des Arc followed a big start and big plays from senior running back Jackson Morton to a 38-20 victory over England at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Monday night.

Morton rushed for 295 yards and 3 touchdowns on 32 carries.

"Jackson Morton is a workhorse," Des Arc Coach Tyler Paschal said. "We have to have him."

"He's got great vision," England Coach Andrew Roberson said of Morton. "He's a very good running back."

Des Arc dominated the first quarter, so much that it appeared headed for a blowout victory to begin its 2019 season. It completed its game-opening drive with a 41-yard touchdown run by Morton.

A 25-yard field goal by freshman Justin Ramirez gave Des Arc a 9-0 lead with 4:21 left in the first quarter.

Junior quarterback Luke Morton's 1-yard sneak gave Des Arc a 16-0 lead on its final first-quarter possession.

"We played hard, but we just came out a little bit shell-shocked," Roberson said.

Des Arc had 180 yards of total offense in the first quarter and held England to 38, but England was the dominant team throughout the second quarter when it held Des Arc to minus-10 yards of offense. England managed seven points in the quarter, on a 41-yard run by junior Darren McClinton, the big play that contributed to the Lions' 129 yards of total offense.

"I expected England to play hard," Paschal said.

"I expected them to come back and play the way they did."

Jackson Morton's 25-yard touchdown run gave Des Arc a 23-6 lead in the third quarter, but England answered with a 32-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Mason Brazeal to senior receiver Tamarous Dodson to pull within 23-14 with 1:29 left in the third.

Brazeal passed for 314 yards and two touchdowns.

A 20-yard touchdown run by Morton pushed Des Arc's lead to 31-14 with 10:46 left in the game.

Another 4-yard run by Morton, and an 18-yard touchdown pass from Brazeal to Dodson completed the scoring.

Sports on 08/27/2019