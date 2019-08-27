LDS church policy now bans weapons

SALT LAKE CITY -- Most members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints already knew they were discouraged from taking their guns to church on Sunday, but the church is making sure that message is crystal clear by tweaking the policy to prohibit all lethal weapons.

The previous policy called it inappropriate to have weapons on church property. It still includes an exception for law enforcement officers.

The clarification comes a year after a fatal shooting in one of its churches in rural Nevada and as religions around the country grapple with how to deal with gun violence that has spread to places of worship.

The change went into effect the first week of August and a letter explaining it was first sent to local leaders in Texas and shared with members there, said church spokesman Daniel Woodruff.

The impetus was a new Texas law that takes effect soon that makes it clearer in state law that licensed handgun holders can carry weapons in churches, synagogues and other houses of worship.

The same letter will be sent elsewhere to local leaders, who will be responsible for sharing it with their congregations, Woodruff said.

"Churches are dedicated for the worship of God and as havens from the cares and concerns of the world," the revised policy says. "With the exception of current law enforcement officers, the carrying of lethal weapons on church property, concealed or otherwise, is prohibited."

Woodruff didn't immediately answer questions about why the change was made now and how it would be communicated to members.

The fatal shooting in a Latter-day Saints church occurred in July 2018 in Fallon, Nev., when a man opened fire during Sunday services, killing one man and wounding the victim's brother.

