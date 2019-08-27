G-7 pledges rain-forest fire funds

Firefighters battle a fire Monday along the road to Brazil’s Jacunda National Forest near Porto Velho. The Group of Seven nations on Monday pledged tens of millions of dollars to help Amazon countries fight raging wildfires.

PORTO VELHO, Brazil -- The Group of Seven nations on Monday pledged $20 million to help Amazon countries fight wildfires, even as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro accused rich countries of treating the region like a "colony."

In addition to the $20 million, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered a separate $11 million as well as firefighting planes.

The funds were widely seen as a relatively small amount for dealing with an environmental crisis of such scale, and it was unclear how exactly the money would be administered on the ground. Brazil's environment minister, Ricardo Salles, said the aid was welcome and that Brazil should decide how the resources are used.

In a related development, French President Emmanuel Macron and Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said they also had reached an agreement in principle with the countries of the Amazon basin for a long-term program of forest protection and reforestation of cleared lands. They said more details might be presented next month at the U.N. General Assembly.

The international pledges and projects come despite tensions between European countries and the Brazilian president, who suggested the West was angling to exploit Brazil's natural resources.

"Look, does anyone help anyone ... without something in return? What have they wanted there for so long?" Bolsonaro said to journalists outside the presidential palace.

Proponents of aiding Brazil have said the fires accelerate the depletion of one of the world's largest forests, which is an important source of oxygen and a crucial sink for carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas. The fires also threaten indigenous peoples and shrinking wildlife habitat.

Bolsonaro's response to the fires in parts of the Amazon region has spurred anger in Brazil and criticism from abroad. He initially argued that activist groups might have started the fires in an effort to damage his credibility, months after calling for looser environmental regulations in the Amazon to spur development.

In response, European leaders threatened to block a major trade deal with Brazil, saying it would benefit the agricultural interests accused of driving deforestation.

The fires and smoke have disrupted life for many in the Amazon region. The airport in Porto Velho, the capital of Rondonia state, was closed for more than an hour Monday morning because of poor visibility. On Sunday, a soccer match of a lower-tier national league was briefly suspended because of smoke in Rio Branco, capital of Acre state, as fire burned in a field outside the stadium.

In Para state, where fires have swept many areas, resident Moacir Cordeiro said he was worried about their impact on nature and his health. Smoke rose from nearby trees as he spoke.

"I don't think there are enough people to extinguish the fires," said Cordeiro, who lives in the Alvorada da Amazonia region. He said it was difficult to breathe at night because of the smoke.

Another man, Antonio de Jesus, was also worried.

"Nature shouldn't be killed off like that," he said.

Macron on Monday continued his feud with Bolsonaro, accusing the Brazilian leader of skipping a scheduled meeting with the French foreign minister in favor of a barber appointment and reiterating that Bolsonaro had lied to him about Brazil's environmental policies.

"It's sad. First for him and for the Brazilians," Macron said.

On Sunday, Bolsonaro endorsed a Facebook post that contrasted Macron's wife Brigitte, 66, with Bolsonaro's wife Michelle, 37. The post asked, "Now you understand why Macron is persecuting Bolsonaro?"

Brazilian women "are doubtless ashamed to read that about their president," Macron said, adding that he hoped the country would soon have a president who could behave according to the standards of the office.

Bolsonaro, in turn, referred to Macron's "ludicrous and unnecessary attacks on the Amazon" and accused the French leader of treating the region "as if we were a colony."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her country and others will talk with Brazil about reforestation in the Amazon once the fires have been extinguished. Pinera said the countries affected by the Amazon fires particularly needed specialized aircraft and specially trained and equipped fire brigades.

Even so, Germany and Norway recently cut tens of millions of dollars in donations to Brazilian forestry projects, saying Bolsonaro's administration isn't committed to curbing deforestation.

Information for this article was contributed by Luis Andres Henao, Marcelo de Souza, Anna Kaiser, Leo Correa, Frances D'Emilio, Sylvie Corbet, Lori Hinnant and Geir Moulson of The Associated Press; and by Peter Baker of The New York Times.

A Section on 08/27/2019